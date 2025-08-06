WhatsApp declares war on scammers

WhatsApp cracks down on scammers with new safety features and account bans.

In its efforts to combat sophisticated messaging scams, WhatsApp is cracking down on scammers and introducing new safety tools.

The messaging and video calling app says its new in-app safety features are designed to protect users globally. WhatsApp also disclosed plans to dismantle millions of accounts associated with criminal scam centres.

These efforts underscore WhatsApp’s commitment to user security amid a landscape of increasingly complex fraudulent schemes, it notes.

In a statement, the company says in the first six months of this year alone, it detected and banned over 6.8 million accounts associated with criminal scam centres. WhatsApp maintains it acted before scam centres could fully operationalise their fraudulent campaigns, preventing potential harm to countless users.

Media intelligence company Meltwater reports that WhatsApp is the leading messaging app in South Africa, used by 93.9% of the country's online users. Other stats show WhatsApp has an estimated 29 million to 30 million users.

WhatsApp scams are on the rise, with recent examples including a sophisticated investment scam impersonating Old Mutual, using real employee names and images, including CEO Jurie Strijdom.

Meanwhile, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya became the victim of an imposter scam, where scammers posed as him to manipulate party leaders for financial gain ahead of the 2024 elections.

“The fight against scams is a relentless one, and we are continually evolving our defences to stay ahead of bad actors,” says Kojo Boakye, vice-president of public policy, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye, at Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company.

“This is part of our unwavering commitment to protect our users, not just by banning malicious accounts, but by empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to recognise and avoid these sophisticated threats. We believe that a safer messaging environment is built through a combination of robust technology, proactive detection and user education.”

The modus operandi

According to WhatsApp, criminal scam centres often run multiple campaigns simultaneously, ranging from deceptive crypto-currency investments, to elaborate pyramid schemes. A common red flag for these scams is the demand for upfront payments to secure promised returns.

These fraudulent activities frequently span multiple platforms, starting on dating apps or via text messages, then migrating to social media, private messaging apps like WhatsApp, and ultimately to payment or crypto platforms. This multi-platform approach is designed to evade detection by individual services, making comprehensive disruption more challenging.

In addition to disrupting scam centres, WhatsApp is rolling out new features designed to protect against known scam tactics:

Group messaging: A new safety overview will now appear when a user is added to an unfamiliar group by someone not in their contacts. This overview provides key group information and safety tips, allowing users to exit the group without viewing the chat. Notifications from such groups will be silenced until the user explicitly chooses to engage.

Individual messaging: WhatsApp is testing new approaches to caution users before they engage with unknown contacts. This includes providing additional context about the sender when initiating a chat with someone not in their contacts, enabling users to make informed decisions.

WhatsApp encourages all users to adopt a ‘pause, question, verify’ approach when encountering suspicious or unusual messages. Users are advised to take time before responding, question if the request makes sense and verify identity through another communication method, like making a phone call to a known number before taking any action.

The company says it will continually enhance its security measures and collaborate with industry partners to create a safer digital environment for its global community.

For more information on WhatsApp’s safety features and tips, visit faq.whatsapp.com/.