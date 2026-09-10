WhatsApp is about to cost more. Bidvest Data has already built the alternative

A change is coming to WhatsApp Business pricing.

A major change is coming to WhatsApp Business pricing. From 1 October, outbound agent-to-person service messages sent within the 24-hour customer service window will attract charges.

Every response, from: “Let me tell you more about our services” to “Please rate your experience”, will add to the cost of serving customers through the WhatsApp Business Platform. For organisations using WhatsApp for customer support, sales and marketing, the cumulative impact will be significant.

WhatsApp is not going anywhere, nor should it. It remains one of the most trusted and widely used communication channels available to businesses. Customers already have it installed, use it daily and often choose it as their first point of contact with a brand.

Pieter Strydom, Omnichannel Executive at Bidvest Data, says: “It is not whether businesses should continue using WhatsApp. It is how much of each customer conversation needs to attract the new expensive charges.”

Bidvest Data has already solved that challenge.

Keep the reach, reduce the cost

Bidvest Data has developed its own chat capability, powered by the same AI and chatbot intelligence used within the WhatsApp channel. The key difference is that the conversation takes place through Bidvest Data’s infrastructure.

The customer begins the engagement on WhatsApp, exactly as they do today. They can then select a menu option “Chat for FREE”, which seamlessly redirects them to Bidvest Data’s chat environment to continue and complete the conversation.

The customer has already been identified, and there is no need to start again. The conversation and relevant context moves smoothly into and out of the Bidvest Data Chat environment.

A change is coming to WhatsApp Business pricing.

WhatsApp remains the familiar front door while we move the bulk of the interaction, including AI-driven resolutions, service enquiries and extended back-and-forth conversations, outside WhatsApp’s newly chargeable service-message environment.

Free for the customer

Another very important cost consideration is end-user mobile data consumption.

WhatsApp cannot be zero-rated. Every message a customer sends or receives uses data from their mobile bundle.

Bidvest Data’s chat capability is different because the platform is zero-rated. Customers can engage with a brand without using their own mobile data.

This creates a dual benefit:

The business reduces its exposure to per-message WhatsApp charges.

The customer can continue the conversation without incurring data costs.

Two cost lines are optimised through a single, seamless customer journey.

End-to-end capability

This is not a temporary workaround or a marketing concept. It is a purpose-built solution using capabilities Bidvest Data already owns and manages end to end.

These capabilities include:

Data management

Artificial intelligence

Chatbot technology

The chat engine

Live-agent support

Customer service portals

Reverse billing of mobile data

Bidvest Data controls the full technology stack; it can provide clients with greater visibility and certainty, while optimising costs.

WhatsApp remains the front door

For clients, the strategy is simple: keep WhatsApp as the entry point because that is where customers already are.

Then, when a conversation requires extended support, AI-driven resolution or live-agent engagement, route it seamlessly through Bidvest Data’s chat capability.

Businesses retain the accessibility and reach of WhatsApp while reducing their exposure to its changing cost model. Customers experience a consistent, convenient journey without having to pay for the data used during the conversation.

Navigating the new rate card with confidence

Bidvest Data is focused on ensuring that its clients are not caught unprepared when the new pricing is implemented.

The alternative has already been built. It is designed to be more cost-effective for businesses and free for customers to use.

WhatsApp can remain the channel that starts the conversation. Bidvest Data can provide the environment that completes it.

That is not simply a new feature. It is the future of cost-effective customer engagement.

Don't let pricing changes dictate your customer engagement strategy.

Contact us today to get started.