When AI starts making decisions, who is accountable?

Who answers when an AI agent gets it wrong? (Image source: iStock)

Imagine an AI agent processes a customer’s refund without a person reviewing the case. It reviews the complaint, interprets the returns policy, processes the payment and closes the case. The entire interaction takes seconds, and everyone is satisfied until finance discovers that the purchase fell outside the refund window and the item was never returned.

Who answers for this decision? The person who configured the agent, the team that connected it to the payment system or the manager who approved its use?

As businesses give AI greater freedom to act, these questions need answers before something goes wrong.

When assistance becomes authority

The appeal of AI agents is easy to understand. With access to connected systems, they can speed up routine work, direct exceptions to the right people and reduce the time employees spend on administrative tasks.

But the move from providing information to taking action introduces a different kind of responsibility and risk. An incorrect recommendation leaves room for someone to intervene. An incorrect action may already have changed a customer’s account or committed the business to an expense.

This distinction becomes particularly important when an agent is working towards a broad objective. “Resolve customer complaints quickly” sounds reasonable, but it leaves several decisions open. Does resolution mean explaining the policy, offering a replacement or issuing a refund? When speed conflicts with fraud prevention or compliance, which takes priority?

An objective that sounds clear in a meeting can leave considerable room for interpretation in a live workflow. Businesses need to translate objectives into clear operating boundaries before delegating the work.

Accountability needs a name

Accountability starts with a named business owner who understands the process and has authority to approve the agent’s purpose, boundaries and acceptable risks. Technical teams support that owner by implementing and maintaining the operational controls.

These responsibilities need to connect. Without that shared understanding, each team can fulfil its brief while important decisions fall between them. The technology team may assume the business approved the behaviour, while the business assumes the technology prevents inappropriate actions.

A useful way to expose these gaps is to walk through a failure before deployment: a customer challenges an action, money must be recovered or an agent changes the wrong record. Who investigates? Who authorises the remedy? Who can suspend the agent?

Clear answers turn accountability into something people can act on.

Make authority explicit and enforceable

Once ownership is established, the next step is to define the agent’s authority: what it may read, change, communicate and commit.

For example, a service agent could draft responses independently, process refunds within specific conditions and refer disputed or higher-value claims to a manager. Controls should also consider cumulative activity, because many small refunds can still create a substantial loss.

The boundaries also need to be enforced by the connected systems. Telling an agent to respect a spending limit offers little protection if the payment system allows it to exceed that limit.

Where human approval is required, the reviewer needs enough context to make a sound decision. The proposed action, supporting evidence and relevant exceptions should be visible. Otherwise, the approval can become a routine click that adds delay without providing meaningful oversight.

Plan for uncertainty, interruption and recovery

Reliability includes recognising when to stop. Businesses should define how an agent responds to conflicting instructions, missing information or an unavailable system, including when it must pause and escalate.

Consider a payment request that times out. Before retrying, the agent needs to establish whether the first payment succeeded, as an automatic retry could result in a duplicate transaction.

If something does go wrong, the business needs to understand what happened and respond quickly. An audit trail should record actions attempted and their outcomes, supported by alerts, recovery procedures and someone authorised to intervene.

These safeguards are easier to assess when an agent starts with a narrowly defined task and limited authority. As evidence builds that it operates reliably and exceptions can be managed, the business can gradually expand its role. Incorrect actions, escalations and recovery effort should be measured alongside time saved.

Deciding to delegate

The opportunity is considerable: faster service, less repetitive work and more responsive operations. Sustaining those benefits depends on knowing where authority begins, where it ends and who remains responsible throughout.

Before switching on an agent, ask the person responsible for the process: “Are you comfortable explaining and defending what this system is allowed to do?”

The answer will reveal how ready the business is to delegate.