When anyone can fake anyone: How SA is tackling the deepfake surge

Deepfakes bypass technical safeguards entirely by targeting human trust.

Over the past several months, deepfakes and identity cloning have moved from a fringe novelty to one of the most serious cyber security concerns facing South African organisations. What began as simple voice mimicry has escalated into convincing video impersonations, cloned social media profiles, fabricated ads and co-ordinated multi-channel scams. These attacks are no longer limited to state-sponsored adversaries or high-end cyber crime groups, either. With widely accessible AI tools, anyone can now generate realistic impersonations of executives, brands or employees in minutes.

This shift has caught many organisations unprepared. Conventional security controls were built to stop malware, intrusions or network abuse, not AI-generated deception that looks and sounds legitimate. Deepfakes bypass technical safeguards entirely by targeting human trust. The impact is immediate and severe. Fraudulent payment requests appear to come from real executives. Customers are directed to cloned websites that look indistinguishable from legitimate portals. Staff engage with fake internal messages or outreach from what appears to be the company’s own leadership team. The attack surface is no longer the network. It is the organisation’s identity.

Doppel, now partnered with Symbiosys, is approaching this problem from the ground up. Doppel unifies digital risk protection and human risk management to stop digital threats before they scale and empower teams to lead the defence. Doppel's AI-native social engineering defence platform is purpose built to counter the multi-channel impersonation techniques that attackers rely on today and continuously monitors for spoofed domains, fake profiles, malicious ads and impersonation attempts across the public web, social channels, forums, apps and messaging platforms.

This matters because deepfake-enabled attacks rarely occur in isolation. A cloned LinkedIn profile links to a fake recruiting e-mail. A spoofed domain supports a fraudulent vendor invoice. A deepfake voice message amplifies social proof. The power of Doppel’s approach is that it unifies these signals rather than treating them as independent incidents. Through early and actionable alerts, organisations can respond to emerging impersonation campaigns before they escalate into financial loss, reputational damage or customer exploitation.

Andy Fidgeon, International Channel Manager at Doppel, explains: “Attackers are no longer breaking into networks first. They are breaking into identities. Cloned profiles, spoofed domains and fabricated ads create a level of credibility that traditional security tools were never built to detect.”

For security leaders, this represents a critical evolution in defensive strategy.

Patrick Assheton-Smith, CEO of Symbiosys IT, adds: “Most businesses simply do not have the tooling or visibility to detect identity cloning at scale. The attacks are too fast, too personalised and too distributed across digital channels to manage manually. By using an AI-native approach that understands how modern impersonation attacks spread, Doppel allows organisations to operate with the same speed and awareness as the threat actors targeting them.”

The relevance for South African organisations cannot be overstated. Many operate with lean security teams and rely heavily on trust-based communication channels with customers and suppliers. Deepfake-driven attacks exploit that trust directly. Fraudsters do not need to breach infrastructure if they can convincingly imitate the people or brands involved. A platform capable of identifying and dismantling these impersonation pipelines in real time provides a meaningful layer of protection in an environment where digital trust has become the primary currency.

Symbiosys’ partnership with Doppel aims to bring this capability into the hands of local businesses at a time when the threat is accelerating faster than awareness. With every major organisation now vulnerable to AI-driven impersonation, the need for a unified social engineering defence platform has become immediate rather than theoretical. Deepfakes are no longer a preview of future risk. They are already shaping the present.

For organisations looking to protect their customers, staff and brand from the new wave of AI-powered social engineering, Doppel offers a practical and proactive path forward.

For more information, contact solutions@symbiosys.it or visit https://symbiosys.it/cybersecuritysolutions/doppel.