Dr Christo Coetzer (PhD Computer Science), founder and CEO of BlueVision. (Photo: Supplied)

'Silly season' is almost here, and as the year winds down, South African finance teams are under pressure. Suppliers need to be paid before the holiday shutdowns, budgets need to be spent, and half the people who would normally double-check a payment are already thinking more about their holidays than they do about work.

Fraudsters know this calendar as well as we do, and they are getting ready to pounce on their year-end 'bonus'.

Sadly, this bonus has become increasingly easy for fraudsters to get their hands on. Increasingly, common tactics employed by fraudsters are business e-mail compromise (BEC) and authorised payment scams, in which they infiltrate communication systems to persuade the recipients that the e-mails sent are legitimate, and trick them into making payments into the fraudsters' accounts.

This can be achieved by hacking the e-mail accounts of staff members or sending phishing e-mails to elicit the account details of staff members, and exploiting communications to impersonate domain names, companies and people that are familiar to the target organisation.

What makes these authorised payment attacks so effective is that they bypass technology and target processes.

The Global Fraud Summit 2026, co-hosted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Interpol in Vienna early this year, heard that there was a global surge in financial and e-mail fraud.

An Interpol report noted that globally, BEC was the most frequently reported fraud type, with AI-enhanced fraud methods estimated to be 4.5 times more profitable than traditional scam. UNODC said highly-motivated and organised networks of international criminals now “go to great lengths to orchestrate fraud to make staggering levels of criminal profit”.

But South Africa is not just an innocent victim of global cyber criminals: Interpol's African Cyber Threat Assessment Report 2026 found that in 2025, 70% of BEC detections originated in South Africa.

The report added that BEC continues to be the most financially damaging attack vector across Africa, and that the strategic vulnerability lay in the intersection of digital trust and human behaviour.

Easy BEC

Business e-mail compromise is not a sophisticated attack. An attacker gains access to a supplier's or an employee's mailbox, often through a phished password, and simply watches. They learn who pays how much to whom, how invoices are structured and worded, and when payments are due.

Then, at the right moment, they send out an e-mail that looks familiar and legitimate. They may state: "Please note our banking details have changed." The invoice looks right because it is a real invoice. The e-mail thread looks legitimate because it picks up from a real threat which has been hijacked.

A careless victim will simply amend the recipient's banking details as instructed and authorise payment.

Once paid, the money is usually gone within hours − often shifted from one account to the next across multiple countries until it is untraceable. Recovery is rare, and arguments over who bears the loss can drag on for months between the paying company, the supplier and the banks.

For banks, because the victim actually logs in and approves the payment themselves, it becomes difficult to police and block such transactions.

What makes these authorised payment attacks so effective is that they bypass technology and target processes. Spam filters cannot block an e-mail sent from a legitimate, compromised account.

The control that does work is procedural, and it is cheap.

Every change to supplier banking details should be verified out-of-band and preferably in person. It could also be verified through a phone call to a number already on file, never one provided in the e-mail requesting the change.

Large or unusual payments should require two people to approve − particularly when a sense of urgency has been created around the payment. Finance staff should know that slowing down a payment to verify it will be supported, not criticised, even when a senior executive is pushing for speed.

It is equally worth checking your own exposure. If your mailboxes are compromised, it is your customers who will be defrauded in your name. Multi-factor authentication on e-mail, alerts on new forwarding rules, and monitoring for unusual sign-ins all reduce the chance that your organisation will become the 'trusted sender' in someone else's fraud.

None of this requires a new security product. It requires a two-minute phone call and a culture that values it. Before the December rush begins, make sure your finance team knows the rule, and knows that you will back them when they apply it.