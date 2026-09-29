When equipment health matters: The role of Rittal services

Jason Osner, National Sales Manager, Rittal.

In the food and beverage sector, strict hygiene requirements leave little room for equipment failure. Keeping critical equipment clean, well maintained and operating reliably is an important part of maintaining production and hygiene standards.

According to Jason Osner, National Sales Manager for Rittal South Africa, regular servicing can help identify potential problems before they affect equipment performance, while also supporting longer service life and reducing the risk of unplanned downtime.

The importance of maintaining reliable cooling was highlighted in a recent service project involving a Rittal customer in the form-fill-seal packaging of perishable products. Every packaged product is X-rayed to check for foreign matter, including steel particles that may have entered the product during manufacturing or filling. “This customer’s panel coolers help maintain a stable temperature inside the electrical enclosures, supporting the reliable operation of the equipment throughout production,” explains Steven Clarence, Sales-Service Technician for Rittal in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Rittal’s in-house service and maintenance team removed the panel cooler for a comprehensive inspection and service. The unit was stripped down, with the electrical and gas systems and other working components checked before it was thoroughly cleaned and reassembled. It was then tested to ensure it was operating correctly.

“The customer was surprised by the difference a professional service made, both to the condition of the equipment and its operation. Following the service, they have decided to implement a quarterly servicing schedule,” says Clarence.

The cost of waiting for failure

Clarence says regular servicing can extend equipment life while improving efficiency and delivering energy savings of up to 30%.

“The most expensive call is often the one that comes after cooling has already failed due to a lack of maintenance. That’s why regular servicing is important. It allows potential problems to be identified early, before they develop into equipment failures.”

Rittal’s experience across industries makes it a stand-out service partner to customers across industries. “We understand that every production environment has different demands and challenges. Our service approach is about using our experience and expertise to help customers keep their equipment operating reliably and address potential problems before they become costly failures,” says Osner.

Enquiries about Rittal’s free plant assessments as well as service, repairs and maintenance can be directed to its head office: tel (011) 609 8294 or e-mail info@rittal.co.za.