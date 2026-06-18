When governance starts to scale

Good governance is about more than storing documents.

Most businesses start with a handful of policies, procedures and governance documents. Managing them is relatively straightforward.

The challenge comes as the business grows.

More policies are introduced. More reviews are required. More approvals are needed. Governance records begin to multiply, and before long, keeping everything current becomes a significant administrative task.

What was once manageable through e-mail and spreadsheets starts consuming increasing amounts of time and effort. Reviews are delayed, documents become outdated and preparing for audits becomes more difficult than it should be.

"Governance rarely becomes difficult because of the documents themselves. It becomes difficult because of the effort required to keep them current, controlled and accessible as the business grows," says Thys Fourie, COO at Exponant.

More than just document storage

Good governance is about more than storing documents. Records need to be reviewed, approved, published, retained and eventually disposed of in line with business and compliance requirements.

Managing this process manually places an increasing burden on document owners, governance teams and management.

Exponant also experienced this challenge.

As the number of governance records grew, so did the effort required to track reviews, manage approvals, maintain audit trails and ensure records remained current. The problem was not governance itself. The problem was the administration required to support it.

To address this, Exponant developed a solution using SharePoint and Power Automate to manage the full governance record life cycle. The solution automates reviews, approvals, publishing, archiving, notifications and audit tracking, creating a more consistent and transparent process.

Why governance matters even more in the age of AI

The rise of AI is changing how businesses manage information.

AI can help summarise documents, identify records due for review, surface policy information and automate many administrative tasks. In many cases, it can do these things faster than traditional workflows.

However, AI introduces a new challenge.

AI is only as reliable as the information it works from.

If policies are outdated, ownership is unclear, approval histories are incomplete or records are poorly managed, AI simply amplifies those weaknesses.

This is where governance becomes a critical layer of business control.

Strong governance ensures that the information feeding AI systems remains accurate, current, traceable and trusted. Without that foundation, businesses risk making decisions based on information that is no longer valid.

As AI adoption accelerates, governance is becoming more important, not less.

Keeping governance under control

The biggest benefit of governance automation is not simply improved compliance. It is reduced effort.

Governance teams spend less time chasing approvals and review dates. Document owners spend less time on administration. Management gains confidence that records remain current, controlled and available when required.

What started as a solution to an internal challenge has since become a valuable service for clients facing the same issue.

The reality is that governance becomes more challenging as businesses grow.

The question is not whether governance will scale. The question is whether the processes supporting it will scale too.

With the right combination of governance, automation and AI readiness, businesses can keep governance under control without adding administrative burden.