When it comes to more sustainable finishing, this is just the beginning…

The benefits of digitalisation

The print industry has been transformed by digitalisation, thanks to technological innovations from companies including HP Indigo, Canon and Epson. Kemtek has been at the forefront of introducing these innovations into the South African market, resulting in a remarkable degree of positive change for print service providers, brands and end-users.

Kemtek’s technology partner, Scodix, which positions itself as the world leader in print embellishment, is now spearheading a similar transformation in the print enhancement sector. To learn more about the digitalisation of embellishment, Kemtek spoke to Slawomir Iwanowski from Scodix. He highlighted a number of the key benefits of these innovations, including cost and time savings, and improved sustainability.

Enhanced outcomes

The Scodix business model is based on three pillars, namely economic, productive and sustainable embellishment. These pillars neatly encapsulate the benefits to PSPs of embracing Scodix digital print enhancement solutions (especially in combination with HP Indigo digital printing presses).

By removing the need for matrices and registration meshes, digital embellishment eliminates makeready time and paper wastage, thereby saving resources. These same factors support enhanced productivity, with Scodix customers typically able to achieve twice as many jobs in any given timeframe. Scodix has also placed a real and meaningful emphasis on sustainability, with its technology having been independently verified as contributing to reduced water and energy consumption, and reduced carbon emissions.

This approach is evident throughout the product lifestyle – Scodix presses offer a high degree of durability, resulting in a longer lifespan and reduced waste. The company has also embraced the repair philosophy, with all components being replaceable. The interchangeability of parts also reduces downtime in the event of a component failure, thereby further enhancing efficiency.

Business sustainability

A more holistic view of sustainability goes beyond ecological considerations to also encompass business survivability. Scodix contributes to this by offering trade-in programmes that let customers upgrade their Scodix presses in ways that emphasise re-use and recycling.

Print service providers can benefit operationally from switching to digital print enhancement solutions. These include increased speed both during the set-up and at all stages of the embellishment process, and reduced ongoing costs leading to an elevated return on their investment.

Adding digital embellishment solutions also lets PSPs unlock new market opportunities and revenue streams. Awareness of these benefits is just one of the factors driving the rapid growth of the embellishment market. Packaging is a key growth area, as brands have correctly identified this as an area where they can augment the consumer experience on both a tactile and a visual level, and thereby help their products to stand out in crowded retail environments. E-commerce is also proving to be a very important factor.

Continuous improvement

From day one, Scodix has invested heavily in research and development geared towards both product quality and longevity. This may seem like a departure from the usual commercial logic of selling as many devices as possible, but is further evidence of the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Being able to build a more eco-friendly business model is perhaps one of the greatest advantages of the shift from analogue to digital print enhancement. The ability to produce beautiful results that delight customers without multiple attempts means that waste is all but eliminated.

Changing perceptions

Making the switch from analogue to digital print enhancements requires a shift in mindset, and a renewed focus on creativity. Integrating a Scodix digital finishing press into a print shop involves a learning curve, but one which delivers results from day one. Combined workshops for PSPs and brand owners are an excellent means of exploring the full potential of Scodix embellishment solutions and extracting exceptional value for all stakeholders.

