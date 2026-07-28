When one path is not good enough

The second Azure on-ramp reflects the ongoing maturation of Africa’s digital infrastructure ecosystem. (Image source: iStock)

For many CIOs and technology leaders, the greatest cloud challenge today is continuity. Across Africa’s banking, insurance, fintech and public sector, for instance, digital services have become mission-critical. Customers expect real-time transactions, always-on access to apps and seamless digital experiences. Governments rely on cloud-based platforms to deliver citizen services, while businesses depend on cloud infrastructure to run core operations and support innovation.

However, as organisations deepen their reliance on the cloud, a new challenge is emerging; namely, whether they can continue to access cloud services during infrastructure disruptions.

The business impact of even a brief connectivity interruption can be significant. Delayed customer transactions, inaccessible critical applications, disrupted service delivery and operational, compliance and reputational consequences could follow. For sectors where reliability is essential, resilience has become just as important as access.

The hidden risk in cloud connectivity

The challenge lies in how many organisations connect to the cloud. While hyperscalers invest heavily in redundancy within their own environments, enterprises often rely on a single connectivity route to reach those platforms. If a disruption occurs along that route, access to cloud resources can be affected, regardless of how resilient the cloud platform itself may be.

Adil El Youssefi CEO, Africa Data Centres.

Recent disruptions affecting subsea cable systems have highlighted this reality. Although such incidents are relatively uncommon, they demonstrate how dependent digital services can become on a limited number of connectivity pathways. As cloud workloads become increasingly business-critical, organisations are recognising that resilience must extend beyond the cloud platform itself to include the infrastructure that connects them to it.

This shift reflects a broader evolution in cloud strategy, with organisations placing greater emphasis on availability, business continuity and the ability to maintain services during infrastructure failures.

Why route diversity matters

This is why the introduction of Africa’s second Microsoft Azure on-ramp is significant. By introducing greater route diversity, organisations can establish primary and secondary connectivity paths into Azure environments, reducing the risk that a single infrastructure event could affect access to essential workloads.

For sectors such as banking, insurance, fintech and the public sector, this capability is important. These organisations operate services that customers and citizens depend on every day, making uninterrupted access a business imperative.

The value extends beyond resilience. Many organisations prefer private connectivity to public internet-based access because it provides greater predictability and control. Public internet routes can experience fluctuations in speed and performance as traffic conditions change. In contrast, dedicated private connections offer more consistent performance, which is particularly important for workloads that require reliable, low-latency connectivity.

Operational resilience is also becoming a growing focus for regulators and industry stakeholders globally, making infrastructure diversity an important consideration. Organisations are expected to demonstrate not only that their systems are secure, but also that critical services can continue to operate in the event of a failure.

A milestone in Africa’s digital infrastructure evolution

The second Azure on-ramp reflects the ongoing maturation of Africa’s digital infrastructure ecosystem and provides organisations with greater flexibility in designing resilient cloud environments. Resilience, however, is not only about multiple network paths. It also depends on the infrastructure that hosts those connections.

The location of the Azure on-ramp at Africa Data Centres is an important part of the resilience equation. Hyperscalers apply rigorous criteria when selecting facilities for this type of deployment, including requirements around security, power reliability and interconnection capabilities. A carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre enables organisations to connect through a broad ecosystem of network providers and establish diverse connectivity architectures that align with their requirements. It also places cloud access within facilities that meet the high standards of physical security, power availability and operational reliability expected of critical digital infrastructure.

Hosting the on-ramp within Africa Data Centres helps ensure that organisations can build solutions based on technical requirements and business objectives rather than infrastructure limitations.

Africa’s digital economy is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming decades. While the first phase of Africa’s cloud journey focused on access and adoption, the next phase will be defined by resilience, performance and choice. As organisations deepen their dependence on cloud services, the ability to reach critical platforms through multiple, independent paths will become a strategic necessity rather than a technical preference.

Access was the first challenge of Africa’s cloud journey. Resilience is the next.