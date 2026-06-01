When smartphones become the network: iONLINE, Nodle expand crowdsourced IOT connectivity across SA

The Nodle Trust Network uses smartphones as “nodes” to create a decentralised physical infrastructure network designed to validate real-world data. (Image: iONLINE)

IOT coverage turns location data into evidence: a specific object in a specific place at a specific moment. It’s the difference between ‘we think it’s there’ and ‘we can confirm it’s there’. But traditional tracking and sensor networks are expensive to scale and often constrained by fixed infrastructure.

Global IOT connectivity provider iONLINE Connected Networks, in collaboration with Nodle, a decentralised Bluetooth wireless network, is expanding crowdsourced, ultra-low-power IOT connectivity in South Africa. This will help asset tracking and lightweight sensor deployments scale with minimal infrastructure investment.

Carel Wessels, Head of IOT Solutions at iONLINE, says: “Together with Nodle, we’re enabling a fundamentally new approach to IOT connectivity in South Africa, one that is lower cost, massively scalable and capable of delivering real-world asset visibility without the complexity and power consumption traditionally associated with tracking technologies.”

Micha Anthenor Benoliel, co-founder and CEO of Nodle, says: "South Africa is one of the most mobile-first enterprise markets in the world, and iONLINE has the customer relationships, applications and operational depth to bring the Nodle network to scale there. Together, we can give South African enterprises a more affordable and verifiable way to know where their assets are."

A connectivity model built on network effects

The Nodle Trust Network is built with Nodle’s own networking stack and mobile platform. It uses smartphones as “nodes” to create a decentralised physical infrastructure network designed to help validate real-world data. These nodes can use their respective cellular data, WiFi and, in future, direct-to-cell (DTC) satellite, to relay the data into the IOT backend.

By combining crowdsourced Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) signal capture with secure verification, the Nodle Trust Network enables enterprises to move from updates and check-ins to more trusted, real-world proof of presence.

Carel Wessels, Head of IOT Solutions at iONLINE Connected Networks.

Unlike traditional gateway‑dependent IOT networks that require dense fixed infrastructure, the Nodle model grows through participation, leveraging BLE crowdsourcing and the existing footprint of mobile devices to create a highly scalable connectivity layer for low‑cost tracking and telemetry.

What this changes is scale. As participation grows, network density increases – improving coverage and positioning over time and creating a country-scale connectivity layer built on devices people already carry.

“The real power of this partnership lies in the shared network effect,” says Wessels. “Any connected mobile device effectively becomes part of the IOT infrastructure, allowing us to build one of the densest and most accessible IOT coverage networks in the region.”

The collaboration is designed to support use cases where ultra‑low power and cost-effective scale are essential, such as asset tracking and lightweight sensor telemetry. Ultimately, use cases become more affordable and more reliable. With a lower cost of asset tracking unlocked thanks to the Nodle Trust Network, asset classes that were previously uneconomical to track or verify now are, things like parcels, tools, pallets, spare parts, pharmaceutical shipments, consumer returns and more.

iONLINE’s FlexiTag devices will also run on this network. Any compatible third-party BLE-capable tags can do the same.

Read more about Sense Hub here.

A scalable alternative to traditional IOT deployments

“We believe crowdsourced BLE connectivity represents a major evolution in how sensors and assets will be connected nationally, especially for low-power, low-cost and massively scalable deployments,” says Wessels.

He notes that beyond end-user benefits, the collaboration opens opportunities for partners and ecosystem participants to contribute to network growth and participate in the value created through expanded coverage.

The more people who opt in, the better the overall coverage becomes, improving safety, security, and recovery for connected assets, customers, and communities relying on the network.

The Nodle network grows through an opt‑in model, which, for consumers, is intended to be straightforward and low‑impact. It’s designed to be secure and privacy‑preserving: data is encrypted and use can remain anonymous. It’s also built to be lightweight, with minimal impact on battery life and data usage.

Opting in has clear benefits: every participating device helps increase network coverage and density, which improves asset visibility. The more people who opt in, the better the overall coverage becomes – helping improve safety, security and recovery for connected assets, customers and communities relying on the network.

“This creates exciting opportunities not only for enterprise customers but also for ecosystem partners who can actively contribute to network growth and participate in the value created through expanded connectivity,” says Wessels.

“At iONLINE, we focus on building the right connectivity rails for real-world IOT challenges, and BLE crowdsourcing is a powerful complement to technologies such as cellular IOT, satellite, LoRaWAN, Sigfox and RFID,” he concludes.

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