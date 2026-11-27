Where backups fit in the bigger resilience picture.

Backups are the foundation of organisational resilience, and they deliver their full value when they are connected to the rest of the business. A strong backup brings the data back. Business continuity planning makes sure the business comes back with it, in the right order and with people ready to keep working. This press release looks at where backups fit in that bigger picture and four questions that link them to the rest of the business.

Organisational resilience means keeping the business running through any disruption: knowing which processes matter most, having a continuity plan people can follow, a place for staff to work and clear decision-making authority. IT recovery is one part of that, and backups form its base layer. When the data can come back, everything built on top of it can follow.

A few reminders from this year

In early October, ransomware took down Japan’s IDCF Cloud and 495 of its customers, whose data could only be restored from backups they had kept themselves. Two weeks later, a power problem in one zone of Google Cloud’s London region disrupted services for Revolut, Lloyds and Royal Mail customers, a reminder that critical services must keep running when one zone fails.

Closer to home, Gauteng’s provincial government and Stats SA had data stolen in March, and ATNS found ransomware-linked malware in its systems in September. When a huge bank was hit by ransomware in January, its core banking, ERP and CRM systems stayed untouched, reportedly because they ran in a separate environment. Protecting the most critical systems differently paid off. Most common mistakes can be avoided by asking the right questions.

1. What does the business need back first?

Planning starts with the business. Decide which processes can’t stop and for how long. That answer sets what gets backed up, how often and the order of recovery.

2. Would the backup survive the same incident?

Backups kept in the same environment as production, with the same admin accounts, can be lost in the same incident. Keep at least one copy elsewhere, under separate credentials, and make it immutable so no one, including administrators, can change or delete it for a set period.

3. How long does a restore take?

A recovery time target only means something once a real restore has been timed against it. Test on a normal day and record the result. For financial institutions, Joint Standard 2 of 2024 makes this a requirement.

4. What happens while systems are coming back?

Staff need somewhere to work, someone needs to make decisions, and customers and regulators will expect updates. Plan and practise these alongside the technical restore.

Where BCM and ITSCM come in

These questions span two disciplines that are often confused. Business continuity management (BCM) covers the whole organisation, using a business impact analysis to set priorities and recovery times, with a plan for people, premises, decisions and communication. That is questions one and four. IT service continuity management (ITSCM) makes sure the technology meets those targets through backups, disaster recovery and tested restores. That’s questions two and three.

When the two are joined up, IT recovers what the business needs in the right order, and the business knows what to do while that happens. If you’re reviewing your backups this year, check that they line up with your continuity plan and that the people who own each are talking to each other.

Resilience is strongest when every layer is planned together. Backups protect the data, IT service continuity brings the systems back, and business continuity keeps people, customers and decisions moving while that happens. Each layer depends on the one beneath it and draws its value from its connection to the next. Organisations that review these layers together, test them together and assign clear ownership across them build a recovery capability they can rely on.

That capability carries value well beyond the day of an incident. It gives boards confidence, meets the growing expectations of regulators and assures customers that the services they depend on will keep running. For organisations that plan and prove their recovery, resilience becomes a competitive advantage. It starts with good backups and grows stronger with every part of the business they are connected to.

Resilient Innovations helps organisations plan and prove their recovery, from business continuity advisory to independent backup and disaster recovery and work area recovery hosted in South Africa.