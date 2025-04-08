White paper: Building a cyber resilient data recovery strategy

Whitepaper Cyber security is a fundamental necessity.

In today’s digital-first world, cyber security is a fundamental necessity. It’s not surprising that every cyber security blog or white paper you read today inevitably revolves around ransomware. It’s tiresome to hear about (we know!), but ransomware has become the biggest threat to organisations of all sizes and targets our most critical infrastructure and industry sectors. It’s a game of cat and mouse, and as new threats emerge, security teams must adapt to keep up. The pervasive digitisation of business operations, government functions and personal activities has exponentially increased the volume of sensitive data that’s stored and transmitted online. This shift has unfortunately also broadened the attack surface for cyber criminals, which makes robust cyber security measures essential.

Cyber threats, ranging from data breaches and ransomware attacks to sophisticated state-sponsored cyber espionage, pose significant risks to the integrity of critical infrastructure, the privacy of your personal information, even and the stability of global economies. Therefore, data security should be at the forefront of every organisation’s strategy since the threat of cyber attacks, primarily ransomware, is a clear and present danger. Unfortunately, 85% of organisations have had at least one ransomware attack in 2022. What’s even more alarming is the fact that today’s ransomware attacks aren’t just locking organisations out of their data, they’re exfiltrating, stealing, selling or archiving that data for use in other extortion schemes.

Preventing malicious access to this data should be the top goal of any cyber security plan. However, no organisation should assume that their defences will always hold. So, having the ability to recover your data is equally important. Of organisations affected by ransomware, 15% of production data was lost on average, which highlights the importance of having a well-designed and reliable data recovery plan. Effective cyber security practices protect against unauthorised access to data ensure the continuity of operations and maintain the trust between consumers and service providers. As cyber threats evolve in complexity and scale, the importance of cyber security in safeguarding digital assets, protecting individual privacy and preserving national security cannot be overstated. It is a critical pillar in the architecture of our digital society and ensures that we can navigate, innovate and communicate in this realm with confidence.

The recent update to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.03 marks a pivotal evolution in the standard approach to cyber security and reflects shifting paradigms in a world where digital threats are increasingly complex and pervasive.

This paper explores the updated NIST CSF Framework and discusses places where Veeam Software can assist with implementing this framework.

Please download the white paper below.