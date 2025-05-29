White paper: CASA Software, Veracode reveal how to break free from alert fatigue

Rameez Edros, account director, CASA Software.

CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA, and Veracode, which positions itself as a global leader in application risk management for the AI era, platinum sponsors of the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, scheduled for 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg, divulge how to break free from alert fatigue and master application security.

“Noisy alerts paralyse security teams. The Veracode white paper, which can be downloaded below, details how businesses can gain the clarity and control they need with an advanced ASPM solution, enabling rapid remediation and robust security,” says Rameez Edros, Account Director at CASA Software.

“There may have been a time when security teams lacked strong detection capabilities, but that’s no longer the case. Detection tools have proliferated, and these tools are effective – perhaps even too effective. They can produce too many alerts without context, resulting in an avalanche of alerts that provide no means of prioritisation. This white paper outlines how with the right ASPM tool, application security shifts from an overwhelming burden to a source of business acceleration,” says Edros.

Download this Veracode white paper below.

For further information and to register for the 2025 Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About CASA

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation comprising a highly skilled team of technology professionals. The company has over three decades' experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry.

CASA Software helps customers to transform and optimise ICT operations from mobile to mainframe, including hybrid and multicloud, to accelerate innovation while maximising customer value.

CASA Software partners with software industry technology leaders to enable its customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Its solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI-driven era of computing.

CASA Software's customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector.

Visit CASA Software online here.

Contact: support@caafrica.co.za

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in application risk management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform is trusted by organisations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world’s leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, Malicious Package Detection and Penetration Testing.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on LinkedIn and X.