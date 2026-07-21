White paper: Data and analytics thought leadership | Ovations

Whitepaper AI-powered reporting offers a lasting competitive advantage. (Image: Ovations)

Your reporting backlog is not a resource problem. It is an architecture problem. Here is how forward-thinking organisations are closing the gap and doing it responsibly.

The problem every data leader knows too well

It is the same conversation in boardrooms across South Africa's financial services, telecommunications and public sector organisations. The business wants a new dashboard. A regional profitability view, a customer churn tracker, a regulatory compliance summary. The request lands with the data team. Weeks pass. The business moves on or works around the delay with a spreadsheet. Trust erodes quietly.

This is not a story about teams that are not working hard enough. It is a story about a structural gap between the pace at which business decisions need analytical support and the pace at which analytical artefacts have traditionally been built.

That gap is now closing. And organisations that understand how to close it, and what it demands of their governance posture, will have a real and lasting competitive advantage.

Please download the white paper below.