White paper: Data resilience readiness for Africa’s digital leaders

Whitepaper Key findings highlighted both progress and pressing challenges in the data resilience readiness of African organisations.

Veeam, in collaboration with South African technology media company ITWeb, conducted a survey to assess how prepared African organisations are to recover from ransomware and other cyber attacks. The survey explored the tools, strategies and infrastructure that businesses rely on and how confident they are in their ability to protect and restore their data.

It was carried out via ITWeb’s online platforms between March and May 2025, yielding 208 valid responses. The majority of respondents were in executive or middle management positions (64%) and came from organisations with over 200 employees (57%). Participants represented a broad cross-section of industries:

Public sector: 30%

Financial services: 20%

Education: 9%

Professional services: 8%

Healthcare: 7%

Other sectors (excluding IT): 23%

This white paper outlines the key findings, highlighting both progress and pressing challenges in the data resilience readiness of African organisations. For the analysis, the data was segmented by company size: organisations with fewer than 500 employees (16%), 500 to 1 000 employees (17%), and more than 1 000 employees (67%)

Where percentages in the graphs do not total 100%, respondents were allowed to select multiple options.

Please download the white paper below to learn more.