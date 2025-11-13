whitepaper From risk to resilience: Securing Kubernetes compliance.

This white paper: “From Risk to Resilience: Securing Kubernetes Compliance”, explores the evolving landscape of compliance for organisations that use Kubernetes, an open source platform that automates the deployment, scaling and management of containerised applications. As the adoption of container technology has risen – and is reported to have 87% of companies running or planning to run containers in production according to Veeam’s 2024 Data Protection Trends – the necessity for stringent compliance measures has increased. This is a result of the need to mitigate risks from cyber attacks and protect sensitive data types, including personally identifiable information (PII) and financial records.

This paper highlights international and industry standards such as ISO/IEC 27001, FIPS 140-3 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), that underscore the fact that compliance is essential for safeguarding both individual and organisational information. While addressing the challenges posed by open source tools like Velero, which often fall short in compliance capabilities and integration support, this white paper explores the benefits of adopting Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes, a robust solution that’s tailored for Kubernetes environments.

Veeam Kasten, which Veeam positions as the number one Kubernetes data protection and mobility solution, provides significant compliance-specific features, including policy automation, granular data recovery, enhanced monitoring, integrated cloud storage and more. These capabilities not only align with regulatory mandates but also reinforce data security. Ultimately, adopting commercial solutions like Veeam Kasten is framed not just as a compliance mandate but as a strategic necessity, enabling organisations to enhance data governance, operational resilience and their competitive edge in a complex regulatory landscape.

