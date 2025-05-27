White paper: Obscure Technologies, Cybereason provide a guide to increasing efficiency, effectiveness with SOC teams

Yasmin George, Obscure Technologies. (Image: Supplied)

The ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, will see leading cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies and global partner, Cybereason, providing businesses with a guide to achieving greater efficiency and effectiveness from their SOC teams.

According to Yasmin George, Sales Manager, Obscure Technologies, alert fatigue is more than an annoyance for security operations centre (SOC) teams, it’s a real and present danger to enterprise security. “In a situation where analysts become overwhelmed by thousands of alerts per day, each of which must be triaged, investigated and correlated, it is easy to spend critical time on false positives, or red herrings, and miss the true indicators of an enterprise-wide data breach,” says George.

Cybereason’s white paper on Eliminating Alert Fatigue – which can be downloaded below – notes that on average, SOC teams receive nearly 500 investigation-worthy endpoint security alerts per week, and the investigations that follow consume 65% of their time. Making matters worse, security teams are under-resourced, understaffed and plagued by manual processes.

George notes these challenges are frustrating for SOC team members and can lead to stress, burnout and staff turnover. “But the real impact is on the organisation’s overall security outcomes. An operation-centric approach is needed to correlate alerts, identify the root cause, provide full visibility into an attack timeline and, at the same time, automate as much of this work to deliver unparalleled analyst efficiency.” The Cybereason white paper provides a detailed guide to businesses to counter these problems.

About Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies was founded in 2016 by a group of specialist security professionals whose combined IP and experience has been acquired over many years of working for, and with, global IT and security giants. Obscure Technologies specialises in bringing world-leading security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies operates throughout the African continent.

It remains at the forefront of world and local security technology trends through its strategic partnerships with leading vendors. Moreover, Obscure Technologies delivers end-to-end innovative technology solutions to its partner community.

Further information: www.obscuretech.net

Contact:

Surita Schoeman

Marketing, Obscure Technologies

Surita.schoeman@obscuretech.net

(+27) 12 941 2032

Gauteng Office

T: (+27) 12 941 2032: E: https://www.obscuretech.net/contact-us

Block B, Unit 2, Top Floor, Southdowns Office Park, 21 Karee Street, Irene, Centurion, 0157

Western Cape Office

T: (+27) 12 941 2032: E: https://www.obscuretech.net/contact-us

Brickfield Canvas, 35 Brickfield Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925