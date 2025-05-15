White paper: Obscure Technologies reveals how Okta is mobilising a zero trust security model.

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, will see leading cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies and global partner, Okta discussing the challenges of the digital economy and how they can be met.

Obscure Technologies Vendor Manager, Calvin Wright, says companies of all sizes have realised that to thrive in the digital economy, their systems, services and employees need to be securely connected. “With today’s growing distributed workforce, they know that relying on the corporate network perimeter isn’t a viable security strategy. From enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), companies have been moving towards a more distributed model for some time, and many are advancing with decisiveness and speed towards a zero trust security model,” says Wright.

The Okta white paper on mobilising a zero trust security model can be downloaded below and shares deep insights on the matter.

For information and to register for the 2025 Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies was founded in 2016 by a group of specialist security professionals whose combined IP and experience has been acquired over many years of working for, and with, global IT and security giants. The company specialises in bringing world-leading security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies operates throughout the African continent.

Obscure Technologies remains at the forefront of world and local security technology trends through its strategic partnerships with leading vendors. Moreover, it delivers end-to-end innovative technology solutions to its partner community.

