White paper: Reducing cloud costs in an uncertain economy

The cloud was supposed to save organisations money. At first it did, but exorbitant data egress fees, expensive architecture options, platform dependence and vendor lock-in have almost completely undermined cloud computing’s cost advantages – to the point that many enterprises today are delaying their move to the cloud, or even reverse-migrating out of the cloud. These concerns only grow more urgent during times of economic uncertainty.

But cloud computing’s advantages – scalability, flexibility, global performance, lack of overhead and so on – continue to make it the best choice for the modern, global, hybrid environment in which most business is conducted today.

Fortunately, there are ways to make the cloud a money-saving option again. In this paper, we explore the root cause of cloud costs and how to address them.

