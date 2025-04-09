White paper: Secure by design: Deliver software faster, more safely, more securely with DevSecOps

Whitepaper DevSecOps embeds security into every stage of the software delivery life cycle.

What if your next software release made headlines – for all the wrong reasons? In the high-stakes world of software delivery, the race to keep up with business demands can feel relentless. But when speed overshadows security, the consequences can be catastrophic. DevSecOps changes the game by embedding security into every stage of your software delivery life cycle (SDLC), empowering your team to deliver fast, flawless and secure software. Let your developers focus on innovations that thrill customers and outpace the competition – without compromising security.

What is DevSecOps

IT organisers are faced with increasing pressure to deliver secure software at the speed of business. Unfortunately, rushed software delivery increases the risks of security breaches. It doesn’t help that development, security and operations all operate in silos. Disconnected processes and tools hinder collaboration, limit visibility and increase the risk of errors while manual efforts are error prone, disconnected and delay software delivery.

Security is a major concern for software delivery. It shouldn’t be an afterthought in the SDLC. Gone are the days when security testing can be done at the end of the development cycle. We are seeing security shift left in DevOps, security testing is being conducted sooner in software and application development.

DevSecOps is a philosophy and practice that recognises security is an integral part of the DevOps process. It aims to make security a shared responsibility throughout the entire life cycle of software development, from planning and coding to deployment and maintenance.

Security is a team sport; integrating it into every stage lets you identify and address vulnerabilities early, ensuring rapid, secure deployments. With DevSecOps, organisations can deliver secure, high-quality software quickly and more efficiently, while reducing costs, managing risks and fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.

Please download the white paper below to learn more.