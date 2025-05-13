White paper: Securing digital evidence: How Nexsan Assureon redefines data integrity, chain of custody for crime labs in AI world

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

South Africa is not immune to global crime trends, with the security of digital evidence increasingly being flagged as a significant factor. CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA and local distributor of Nexsan, global leader in the secure storage, protection and management of data, are platinum sponsors at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit. The companies will utilise the platform to showcase an array of Nexsan’s solutions, including how its product, Assureon, secures data integrity in crime laboratories.

According to Byron Horn-Botha, CASA Software Senior Sales Specialist, AI can now modify or even generate files that look completely authentic – making it harder than ever to prove what’s real and what isn’t.

Protecting digital evidence is no longer just critical – it’s a race against evolving threats. For crime laboratory directors and District Attorney offices, the responsibility to preserve the integrity of evidence is growing more complex every day. Artificial intelligence (AI) has escalated the stakes, with the ability to generate or alter files so convincingly that fabricated data can appear indistinguishable from the real thing. The line between authentic and manipulated evidence is blurring, and the challenge of proving authenticity has never been greater.

About CASA Software

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation comprising a highly skilled team of technology professionals. The company has over three decades' experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry.

CASA Software helps customers to transform and optimise ICT operations from mobile to mainframe, including hybrid and multicloud, to accelerate innovation while maximising customer value.

CASA Software partners with software industry technology leaders to enable its customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Its solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI-driven era of computing.

CASA Software's customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector.

About Nexsan

Nexsan is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and ever-changing IT, business and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases, including backup and recovery, content delivery and streaming, scientific lab data, virtualisation, evidentiary data, digital video surveillance, regulatory compliance and healthcare records. For further information, please visit www.nexsan.com.