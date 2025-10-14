White paper: Securing the modern SOC with NEC XON and Palo Alto Networks

whitepaper The future of security operations will be defined by intelligence, not headcount.

Africa’s digital transformation is gaining momentum, but so are the threats. As more public and private sector services shift online, the continent is becoming a growing target for cyber criminals.

In 2024, cyber crime accounted for more than 30% of all reported crime in Western and Eastern Africa. Critical infrastructure, from energy grids to healthcare networks, is now in the crosshairs of increasingly organised and persistent threat actors. With 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25 and internet penetration accelerating, the gap between digital adoption and cyber readiness continues to grow.

While the attack surface expands, the cyber security workforce remains under-resourced. The continent suffers from a vast skills shortage. For example, Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country — had only 8 352 certified cyber security professionals in 2023. The problem is both local and global. Globally, there’s a gap of 4.8 million cyber security professionals — the number of people needed to protect businesses properly, but who aren’t currently available.

This lack of cyber security personnel resources makes it essential for organisations to turn to security partners and technologies that can ease the pressure and help them stay protected.

The future of security operations will be defined by intelligence, not headcount. AI-powered security operations centres (SOCs) help organisations detect, investigate and respond to threats at machine speed, improving analyst productivity and reducing the time a threat actor remains undetected. As the threat landscape grows, more complex and skilled defenders remain scarce. AI will be the defining force that reshapes how African enterprises secure their digital futures.

Please download below to read on.