White Paper: Telemetry solution technology

Whitepaper Telemetry collects data in real-time.

Telemetry is a technology developed to remotely collect data from physical or virtual devices.

In push mode, telemetry collects data in real-time, improving the usage of devices and networks when collecting data.

Background

Today's networks are bigger than ever and transmit a growing number of services. Intelligent O&M systems place more stringent requirements on the number of monitored devices, performance and precision of network monitoring. With traditional network monitoring methods, the network management system (NMS) is not able to monitor a larger number of devices at a higher precision while minimising the impacts on device functions and performance. The telemetry solution solves these problems.

