White paper: The buyer’s guide to SASE use cases

Although modernising networking and security towards a secure access service edge (SASE) will ultimately benefit everyone across your organisation, The Buyer’s Guide to SASE Use Cases is primarily designed for:

CIOs responsible for the organisation’s overall digital modernisation strategy and optimising IT costs.

Heads of networking responsible for delivering highly performant, resilient and secure modern networks that support corporate goals.

CISOs focused on improving cyber threat resilience, strengthening the overall security posture and reducing breach costs.

Whether your organisation’s SASE journey starts as security-led, networking-led or an idealistic fully collaborative and cross-functional IT effort across security, traditional networking and modern DevOps teams, the technical platform(s) you select need to serve every team. A true SASE architecture should be flexible and composable enough to accomplish the prioritised use cases on every team’s short- and long-term roadmap; this guide will help you lead those planning conversations as you determine use cases and narrow down vendors.

