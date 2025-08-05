White paper: The hidden risks of unmanaged e-mail signatures: Why enterprise leaders must take control

whitepaper The hidden risks of unmanaged e-mail signatures: Why enterprise leaders must take control.

E-mail signatures are often treated as a low-level concern. However, in large organisations, they represent a significant risk that extends far beyond IT.

Every day, your organisation sends thousands of e-mails. Each one represents your brand, compliance obligations and security posture. And yet, e-mail signatures are too often left unmanaged: inconsistent, unsecure and outdated. This seemingly minor oversight creates an enterprise-wide risk with major implications for security, brand integrity and regulatory compliance.

This white paper reveals how unmanaged e-mail signatures create hidden liabilities and why enterprise leaders – not just IT – must take control. It outlines a path to centralised management that reduces risk, improves efficiency and turns every e-mail into a strategic asset.

