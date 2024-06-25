White paper: Three challenges of securing and connecting application services

Maintain optimal application performance with a connectivity cloud.

Web applications and APIs are fundamental to modern business growth. In 2023, the number of businesses that maintained a web presence jumped to 71%, while another study estimated that 28% of all business activity is now conducted online.(1)

From mobile e-commerce platforms to internal productivity tools, applications (and the APIs that allow them to function) not only help deliver dynamic, personalised content to customers, but also connect global workforces, increase user productivity and accelerate the pace at which developers can continue to innovate. As businesses scale, however, maintaining optimal application performance and security becomes increasingly important – and difficult to ensure:

APIs are easy to use, but hard to secure. One study found that the cost of API insecurity (breaches due to API errors or exploits) totalled around $41 billion to $75 billion in annual losses.(2)

Even a few seconds of latency can significantly damage the user experience, engagement and conversion rates. Traffic spikes, outages and subpar application performance drive customers away; by one estimate, 88% of online users will not revisit a site after a negative experience.

Business growth is hampered by application sprawl, complexity and vendor challenges. As businesses scale, managing an expanding portfolio of applications – often across multiple environments and vendors – comes with rising costs, a loss of control and greater security and IT headaches.

Combating these issues – without slowing business operations – requires a more agile solution than either traditional hardware or multi-vendor, single-solution cloud services can provide. A connectivity cloud, one that is designed to connect and secure everything within the IT environment, can help businesses consolidate crucial application services and improve business growth.

