White Paper: Why you need telemetry to manage your network devices

Whitepaper Telemetry collects network device data in real-time.

Telemetry is a technology developed to remotely collect data from physical or virtual devices.

Operating in push mode, telemetry collects data in real-time, improving the usage of devices and networks when collecting during data collection.

Background

Today's networks are bigger than ever and transmit a growing number of services.

Intelligent Operations & Maintenance (O&M) systems place heightened demands on the number of devices monitored, as well as the performance and accuracy of network monitoring. Traditional network management systems (NMS) struggle to monitor a larger number of devices with high precision, all while minimising impacts on device performance.

Telemetry addresses these challenges effectively.

Challenges overcome by telemetry

Traditional network monitoring methods like SNMP, CLI, and syslog use pull mode to gather device data, which limits the NMS’s ability to monitor a growing number of devices and fails to meet the demands for real-time data.

Telemetry, however, collects device data with greater precision, enabling better fault location and traffic optimisation.

