White paper: WLAN design for high-density scenarios at stadiums, venues

Whitepaper Providing WiFi solutions in high-density scenarios. (Image: Huawei)

With the popularity of WiFi, more and more public places (such as stadiums and venues) provide WiFi hotspot coverage, facilitating access to WiFi networks anytime and anywhere.

However, high-density user access poses great challenges for WiFi builders. How to provide good service experience for high-density and high-concurrency users is the key to high-density coverage.

This document describes how Huawei's solution for high-density scenarios can solve this problem through reasonable product selection, professional network planning and leading software features.

Please download the white paper below to read on.