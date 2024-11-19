Subscribe
Sectors
Companies
About
  • Home
  • /
  • Wireless
  • /
  • White paper: WLAN design for high-density scenarios at stadiums, venues

White paper: WLAN design for high-density scenarios at stadiums, venues

Addressing WiFi access challenges in high-density scenarios at stadiums and exhibition halls.
Issued by Huawei and Pinnacle
Johannesburg, 19 Nov 2024
Providing WiFi solutions in high-density scenarios. (Image: Huawei)
Whitepaper
Providing WiFi solutions in high-density scenarios. (Image: Huawei)

With the popularity of WiFi, more and more public places (such as stadiums and venues) provide WiFi hotspot coverage, facilitating access to WiFi networks anytime and anywhere. 

However, high-density user access poses great challenges for WiFi builders. How to provide good service experience for high-density and high-concurrency users is the key to high-density coverage.

This document describes how Huawei's solution for high-density scenarios can solve this problem through reasonable product selection, professional network planning and leading software features.

Please download the white paper below to read on.

Share