White paper: Xerox next-generation security – partnering with Trellix

MFPs must be adequately protected.

Today’s multifunction printers (MFPs) are complex embedded systems. They contain, among other things, full-scale operating systems, embedded web servers, support for multiple protocol stacks, external hardware and software interfaces, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to interact with enterprise systems. Because of the broad capabilities and power of these MFP devices, they potentially represent a serious risk to your network and enterprise systems if they are not adequately protected.

MFP vendors have significantly increased their engineering efforts to tighten security controls in these devices by introducing protection improvements, including:

Disk encryption and disk overwrite to protect end-user data.

Enablement of encrypted protocols such as transport layer security (TLS), internet protocol security (IPsec) and Simple Network Management Protocol Version 3 (SNMPv3) to protect any data transmitted to and from the device.

User authentication for most tasks.

Access control through the addition of firewalls and roles based on Active Directory (AD) groups.

Audit logs for traceability.

Security evaluation programmes such as Common Criteria Certification.

