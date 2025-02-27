White paper: Xerox next-generation security: Partnering with Trellix

Whitepaper MFPs are complex embedded systems.

Today’s multifunction printers (MFPs) are complex embedded systems. They contain, among other things, full-scale operating systems, embedded web servers, support for multiple protocol stacks, external hardware and software interfaces and application programming interfaces (APIs) to interact with enterprise systems.

Because of the broad capabilities and power of these MFP devices, they potentially represent a serious risk to your network and enterprise systems if they are not adequately protected.

