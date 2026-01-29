Who are SA's tech trailblazers?

The 2024 winner was Lillian Barnard of Microsoft, and in 2025, the accolade went to Unathi Mtya of African Bank. (Photograph by Strike A Pose Studios)

The Wired4Women Awards 2026 are underway and seeking nominations across 13 award categories, including the Trailblazing Career in ICT Award.

The Wired4Women Awards, presented by ITWeb Brainstorm in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and Telkom as the lead sponsor, recognise women across South Africa’s technology industry, from emerging talent to established leaders, and celebrate the impact they continue to make across business, communities and society.

The Trailblazing Career in ICT Award honours long-term excellence and leadership in technology, celebrating individuals who have consistently delivered results, influenced those around them, and contributed positively beyond just their organisations.

Judges will consider sustained achievement in technology, as well as a broader community impact.

Previous winners

The winner of the inaugural award in 2024 was Lillian Barnard, who was serving as president of Microsoft Africa at the time, a role she held after being appointed CEO in 2019. Barnard is currently chief of enterprise partners at Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

Receiving the award, Barnard said: “This trailblazer award is about leaving a trail for those who are coming behind you. I always encourage women to go and reach as far as they possibly can, because the beauty of getting there is that they can do things for other women.

“It is such a humbling experience for me to run Microsoft across our entire continent. I really started very small and there were so many hurdles along the way, but I want to encourage the women in this room not to give up. That dream that you have in your heart, don’t give up on it. The journey continues because we need to reach equity in this space, and until we do so, we’re not done yet.”

The 2025 Trailblazing Career in ICT Award was presented to Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer at African Bank .

“All my roles have been enriching and challenging, and some difficult, but they all taught me something,” said Mtya. “It’s taken almost my entire career to be in a role that matches my purpose, and that’s what I’ve found at African Bank.

“I want to become that person I wanted to have when I started my career – that’s what I want to be to others, and I hope it inspires them.”

Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer at African Bank.

Have your say – nominate!

Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 (SAST).

Finalists and winners will be selected by a judging panel made up of Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors and academic experts.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Nominations can be submitted at: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations/

More information about the award and details on how to submit nominations are available on the Wired4Women Awards website.