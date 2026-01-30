Who will be named CIO and CISO of the Year at Wired4Women Awards 2026?

Kerusha Kanjee of Investec was the 2025 CIO of the Year, while Sithembile Songo of Eskom was named CISO of the Year.

Nominations are open for the CIO of the Year and CISO of the Year categories at the third annual Wired4Women Awards 2026.

As digital transformation and cyber resilience move to the top of boardroom agendas, the roles of chief information officer (CIO) and chief information security officer (CISO) have never carried more influence. Once seen as male-dominated positions within SA’s ICT sector, these leadership roles are increasingly being shaped by women who are driving business growth through technology innovation and efficiency.

The CIO of the Year award recognises an exceptional chief information officer who has led her organisation’s digital strategy and delivered measurable business outcomes through market-leading tech innovation. Judges will look for clear alignment between IT strategy and business goals, strong management of IT teams and operations, and the effective use of technology to improve agility, customer experience and performance.

The CISO of the Year category recognises a chief information security officer who has demonstrated excellence in protecting organisational assets and building a security-first culture. Key criteria include cyber security leadership, proactive risk management and compliance, and innovative responses to evolving security threats.

Last year, the Wired4Women CIO of the Year award was presented to Kerusha Kanjee, CIO at Investec Wealth and Investment International, while the CISO of the Year award went to Sithembile Songo, CISO at Eskom.

Accepting her award, Songo acknowledged the challenges faced by CISOs. She credited the support of her leadership team and colleagues, noting that cyber security efforts remained critical despite wider operational pressures.

Speaking to ITWeb Brainstorm, she said: “As women, we have to work three times harder, which is why I am excited about this forum. It is helping create the right perception about women – we deliver, and we know what we’re doing. This is the true narrative, and it is one that’s gaining momentum.”

Kanjee said: “When I took over this role, I wanted my tech strategy to be about more than just technology. It’s about creating a collaborative space where people can contribute ideas, take risks and learn from their experiences. Five years ago, my team had 12 women. I now have 31 out of 83 people. Seeing women grow into leadership roles shows the younger generation that there’s a place for their voice and perspective in tech."

Get involved – nominate

The Wired4Women Awards, presented by ITWeb Brainstorm in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and Telkom as the lead sponsor, recognise women across SA’s technology industry, from emerging talent to established leaders, and celebrate the impact they continue to make across business, communities and society.

Nominations across 13 categories, including the CIO and CISO of the Year categories, close on 8 February at 23:59 (SAST).

Entries will be reviewed by a judging panel comprising members of the Wired4Women board, senior ITWeb editors and academic specialists.

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Nominations can be submitted via the Wired4Women Awards website: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations/index.html