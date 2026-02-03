Who will be named Tech Business Leader at Wired4Women Awards 2026?

Adetola Bakinson, director of Meli Zekaya Services, receiving the 2025 award from Winston Ritson, MTN Converged Solutions.

The Tech Business Leader Award – a key category of the Wired4Women Awards programme – recognises women leading ICT service providers or vendor organisations in SA.

The nomination deadline is 8 February and ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Tech Forum are calling on the ICT community to step forward and nominate women who deserve recognition.

The Wired4Women Awards are presented by ITWeb Brainstorm in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum, with Telkom as lead sponsor. Since launching in 2024, the programme has become a powerful platform for celebrating excellence and advancing gender inclusion in SA’s tech sector. The awards aim to inspire more women to pursue careers in tech.

There are 13 award categories, showcasing women across C-suite leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, tech-for-good initiatives and rising talent.

Who can be nominated for Tech Business Leader?

Candidates must be women in C-level executive roles within local or multinational tech organisations. Judges will be looking for strong leadership, the ability to guide high-performing teams and excellence in service delivery that meets local business needs.

Last year, the award went to Adetola Bakinson, founder and director of Meli Zekaya Services, for her role in building a successful tech-focused business and contributing to the broader ICT ecosystem.

Nominations for the Tech Business Leader Award, and the other 12 categories, close on . Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Submit your nominations now!