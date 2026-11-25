Eugene Claassen, technical director at SevenC.

Palo Alto Networks' 2026 Unit 42 Global Incident Response Report is based on more than 750 incident response investigations covering 2025 attacks. According to the research, 87% of intrusions involved activity across two or more attack surfaces, 67% involved three or more, and 43% involved four or more. In some cases, as many as eight attack surfaces were observed.

According to Eugene Claassen, technical director at SevenC, these findings tell us that cyber criminals don't rely on a single point of entry or technique to compromise a business. And because no single cyber security measure is foolproof, it’s critical to adopt a layered approach. “Think of each layer of cyber security as a slice of Swiss cheese. Each piece of cheese has holes in it. These holes are the weaknesses or vulnerabilities that an attacker can exploit. But when you layer one piece of Swiss cheese on top of another, the chances of an attacker getting through all of these are significantly reduced. And when you have enough layers in place, you end up with a block of cheese that is both delicious and difficult to get through.”

For SMEs with limited IT budgets and fewer resources to dedicate to cyber security, a layered approach is a good strategy to fill the gaps, he explains. The idea shouldn’t be to have as many security products as possible; it is to put enough complementary safeguards in place to protect the business at different points in an attack. “You definitely can overcook this. How much or how little you decide to put in place totally depends on your business’s risk appetite.”

So what does he think is needed? His must-haves include anti-virus, spam filtering, a firewall and removing local admin rights. He also stresses the importance of cyber security training.

“We use a platform called uSecure, which creates short and simple cyber security training tailored to employees' knowledge gaps.”

Microsoft 365, particularly the Business Premium licence, is great because it lets businesses easily enable multifactor authentication (MFA) and configure conditional access policies that consider various factors before granting access, Claassen adds.

“Conditional access is one of the strongest lines of defence you can start with. Let’s imagine that someone is trying to sign into my Outlook and they’re doing so from China, or that I’m logging into my e-mail, but my anti-virus on my computer is not up to date; conditional access will reject these requests.”

But even with all these layers in place, you can still get hacked, especially if you don’t keep your stuff up to date, he says. “Keeping software updated is a simple but important step a business can take to protect itself.”

Finally, if the business can afford it, Claassen believes that managed detection and response (MDR) is a must. MDR offers a 24/7 outsourced cyber security service that combines technology and human expertise to keep businesses secure.

The goal of layered cyber security isn't to make the business bulletproof, Claassen concludes. “It's about making it harder for attackers to get in, limiting how far they can get if they do and giving the business a chance to recover."

SevenC integrates Sophos solutions, including everything from firewalls, endpoint security, extended detection and response and MDR, into managed IT packages to help South African businesses combat threats and handle compliance.

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