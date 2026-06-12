Why a payments company is tracking the financial pulse of SA's households

Will customers be able to pay? (Image: Altron FinTech)

For most of South Africa's merchants, the question that matters at the end of each month is deceptively simple: will customers be able to pay? Behind every swipe, debit order and instalment lies a household balance sheet under pressure – and for the businesses that depend on those transactions clearing, understanding the resilience of those households is no longer a nice-to-have. It is core operational intelligence.

That conviction is why Altron FinTech, one of the country's largest payment and credit-management technology providers, has, for more than a decade, invested in the Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index (AFHRI) – a quarterly, 20-indicator measure of the financial health of South African consumers, compiled by independent economist Dr Roelof Botha. The latest release, covering the fourth quarter of 2025, shows a recovery that is real but fragile: the index rose for a seventh consecutive quarter on the back of 2025's interest rate cuts, yet in per capita terms, households made effectively no progress and the number of formally employed South Africans now barely exceeds the number who are unemployed.

For Altron FinTech, the index is not an academic exercise. The company processes payments and manages credit for businesses across the full retail spectrum – from street vendors and kasi enterprises to lending institutions, medical practices, property managers and large corporates. Its platforms route transactions to every acquiring bank in South Africa, run debit order and DebiCheck collections, issue and personalise cards, and underpin the credit-management systems used by micro-lenders and retailers. Every one of those flows is sensitive to whether households have room to spend, borrow and repay.

"The AFHRI gives our clients a forward-looking read on the financial behaviour of the consumers they serve," says Johan Gellatly, Managing Director of Altron FinTech. "When you are a lender deciding how much credit to extend, or a retailer planning stock and instalment offers or a collections business forecasting debit-order success rates, the resilience of the household sector is the single most important variable you are working with. We built and sustain this index because that intelligence makes our clients' businesses more resilient – and a more resilient merchant base is good for the entire payments ecosystem."

The connection between the index and Altron FinTech's day-to-day business is direct. Several AFHRI indicators – the ratio of household income to debt-servicing costs, credit impairments by banks, civil debt defaults and credit extension to households – map closely onto the risk signals that lenders and collections businesses watch most carefully. When those indicators move, they move ahead of the payment failures, rising arrears and softening demand that merchants feel weeks or months later. Having that signal early allows businesses to adjust credit criteria, collections strategies and cash-flow planning before the strain hits their books.

The Q4 2025 data carry a particularly important message for that audience. The recovery in household resilience was driven almost entirely by lower interest rates, which lifted the income-to-debt-cost ratio by 7.1% year-on-year and supported a 4.1% rise in consumption expenditure. But the prime rate has since been raised again, from 10.25% to 10.5%, and banks have already responded by tightening homeloan deposit requirements. For merchants and lenders, that is an early-warning signal: the tailwind of 2025 is fading, and the businesses that plan for a tougher second quarter will be better positioned than those that assume the recovery will continue unaided.

For Altron FinTech, publishing this intelligence openly is also a statement of intent about the company's role in the market. Its positioning – "always-on, compliant, resilient" – speaks to keeping merchants trading through difficult conditions, not just in benign ones. The AFHRI extends that promise beyond the transaction itself, into the strategic decisions that determine whether a business survives a downturn. It is, in effect, the macroeconomic complement to the company's customer-obsessed, account-managed service model: data that helps a merchant understand not only how their own payments are performing, but the financial weather their customers are operating in.

"Our purpose is to power payments everywhere and to make a difference in the lives of everyday South Africans," Gellatly adds. "You cannot do that without understanding the pressures those South Africans are under. The AFHRI is how we put rigorous, independent economics in the hands of the businesses that serve them – so that when conditions are hard, our clients are making decisions from insight rather than guesswork."

As South Africa moves through 2026 with employment stagnant and monetary policy tightening again, that insight is likely to matter more, not less. For the corporates and merchants in Altron FinTech's network, the message from the latest index is clear: the consumer recovery is fragile, the next quarter is uncertain and the businesses that read the signals early will be the ones that stay resilient.

The full AFHRI Q4 2025 results, including all 20 indicators and supporting commentary from Dr Roelof Botha, are available at https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0w5VS50.