Why Africa’s BPO future will be defined by capability, not cost

Zandile Myeni, Growth and Marketing Executive, SoluGrowth.

As AI, automation and digital transformation reshape outsourcing models, Africa’s competitive advantage is shifting from labour cost to operational capability, technology enablement and measurable business outcomes.

Organisations looking at business process outsourcing (BPO) are increasingly prioritising operational resilience, digital capability, access to specialised skills and measurable business outcomes over cost savings alone. The outsourcing conversation is shifting from who can deliver services cheaper to who can improve performance.

This shift comes at a critical time for South Africa. With unemployment remaining one of the country’s most pressing economic challenges, sectors capable of creating sustainable, export-driven employment are becoming increasingly important.

Data from Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPESA) shows that South Africa’s BPO sector is now recognised as one of the country’s fastest-growing export industries, employing more than 270 000 people and projected to support approximately 775 000 jobs by 2030, with nearly two-thirds of these roles servicing international clients. This positions the sector not only as a driver of economic growth, but as an important contributor to skills development and employment creation.

The numbers already point to structural change. According to BPESA, South Africa’s global business services (GBS) sector created more than 20 500 new jobs in 2024 alone, contributing approximately R6 billion in export revenue. Workforce growth has accelerated significantly over the past five years, reinforcing the sector’s growing global relevance.

Global BPO models are also evolving rapidly, influenced by AI, automation, cloud adoption and rising expectations around customer experience and operational efficiency. Traditional transactional outsourcing is giving way to technology-enabled delivery models capable of driving insight, agility and continuous improvement.

The implication is clear: Future competitiveness will depend less on labour availability and more on capability.

The market has already started moving

Africa’s GBS sector has demonstrated notable growth in recent years, with South Africa continuing to strengthen its position as a recognised delivery location for international clients. The country has built credibility across customer experience, finance operations, HR and shared services, supported by deep talent pools and a maturing digital ecosystem.

At the same time, enterprise expectations have changed.

South Africa’s GBS sector added more than 8 000 international jobs within a single quarter in 2025, highlighting continued demand from global organisations seeking digitally-enabled delivery partners rather than purely low-cost labour models.

Outsourcing providers are increasingly expected to deliver:

Automation and digital enablement

Data visibility and reporting capability

Process optimisation

Governance and compliance assurance

Scalability without compromising quality

Measurable operational outcomes

These expectations require a different type of outsourcing partner.

The competitive advantage is no longer purely cost-efficiency. It is the ability to combine people, process discipline and technology into operating models that improve how business functions perform.

Technology alone will not be the differentiator

AI, automation and cloud platforms continue to reshape delivery models across industries. Yet technology implementation alone rarely delivers sustainable value.

Organisations often digitise inefficient processes rather than redesigning them.

This creates a familiar outcome: More tools. More dashboards. More complexity.

Not necessarily better performance.

Technology delivers strongest results when supported by:

Clear process architecture

Operational discipline

Data maturity

Governance structures

Continuous improvement capability

Without these foundations, automation risks accelerating inefficiency rather than eliminating it.

The future of outsourcing is outcome-based

The next phase of outsourcing will likely be defined by capability ecosystems rather than transactional service models.

High-performing outsourcing relationships increasingly focus on:

Business performance

Operational visibility

Faster decision-making

Customer experience improvement

Strategic flexibility

In this environment, providers become partners in operational transformation rather than external execution teams.

This is where Africa’s opportunity becomes more compelling.

Regions that combine skilled talent with technology-enabled delivery, process maturity and operational expertise are well-positioned to compete globally beyond traditional cost-based propositions.

What leaders should be asking

The more important question for executives may no longer be:

Where can we outsource more cheaply?

But rather:

Which partners can improve how our operations perform?

That distinction matters.

Because the future of outsourcing will not be determined by labour cost alone. It will increasingly be shaped by a region’s ability to combine talent, technology, process maturity and scalable delivery, while creating meaningful economic participation at home.

At SoluGrowth, this thinking underpins our approach as a process-led, technology-enabled BPO partner, focused on operational performance rather than simply service delivery.

Africa’s role in global outsourcing is evolving.

Organisations that recognise this shift early may be better positioned to compete, scale and create long-term value in increasingly digital and outcome-driven markets.