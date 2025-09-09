Why Africa’s innovation metrics need an upgrade – how IOT can lead the change

Highlighting solutions that matter.

Africa’s innovation landscape is thriving, but the way we measure it hasn’t kept pace. Too often, global rankings and industry scorecards use metrics built for developed economies – valuing unicorn valuations, patent counts and VC funding above all else.

While these indicators work in Silicon Valley, they miss the ingenuity shaping Africa’s markets – from drought-proof farming systems to IOT-enabled waste collection in underserved municipalities.

The gaps in global measurement frameworks

Current innovation indices typically track:

R&D spend

Number of tech start-ups

Patent applications

Venture capital raised

These benchmarks overlook the frugal, scalable and locally adapted solutions that thrive in resource-constrained environments. In South Africa, true innovation often means:

Agritech impact: Low-cost sensor networks conserving water and boosting yields

Low-cost sensor networks conserving water and boosting yields Supply chain resilience: Asset tracking that works in informal logistics

Asset tracking that works in informal logistics Smart cities at ground level: IOT bins optimising waste collection without high-cost infrastructure

Why Africa’s innovation metrics need an upgrade.

These solutions deliver measurable social and economic benefits – even if they don’t appear in traditional rankings.

Sigfox SA’s role in scaling impact

Sigfox South Africa’s low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) is designed for exactly this environment:

Cost-effective : Affordable devices and connectivity open IOT to more markets

: Affordable devices and connectivity open IOT to more markets Simple to deploy : Plug-and-play for rapid roll-out without specialist skills

: Plug-and-play for rapid roll-out without specialist skills Wide coverage: Reaches rural and underserved areas where traditional networks fail

This accessibility allows municipalities, SMEs and industries to adopt IOT without prohibitive capital investment – unlocking use cases that directly improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

Evidence for change

A 2025 study published in Innovation and Development by Egbetokun, Adeyeye, Kruss, Petersen and Sanni found that most African innovation indicators are adapted from high-income contexts and fail to reflect informal, frugal and locally driven solutions.

“Innovation in Africa often happens under the radar – in farms, markets, workshops and neighbourhoods – yet these are rarely counted in global metrics.” — Egbetokun et al., 2025

Building metrics that matter

To better represent Africa’s innovation reality, we need alternative benchmarks:

Looking ahead

Africa doesn’t need to replicate Silicon Valley’s playbook – it can define its own. By focusing on inclusive, context-aware metrics, we can highlight the solutions that matter most: those improving lives, boosting resilience and driving sustainable growth.

Sigfox SA’s work proves that when the right infrastructure meets local innovation, the results are transformative. The challenge now is for policymakers, investors and industry to measure – and support – innovation where it’s making the biggest difference.