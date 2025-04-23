Why AI is both a risk and a priority defence tool

How to build cyber resilience in an AI-driven world.

As AI transforms both the digital threat landscape and the tools we use to defend against it, cyber security is entering a new era – and Africa’s top cyber security event is tackling it head-on.

The 20th annual Security Summit in Cape Town (27–28 May) and in Johannesburg (3-5 June) will bring together over 60 international, African and local experts to explore how to build cyber resilience in an AI-driven world.

Widely regarded as a must-attend event for both information security professionals and business leaders, the summit will unpack all the latest cyber security developments, the methods that attackers are using and best practices in how companies are protecting their digital assets from evolving threats.

“Cyber resilience in the age of AI is not just a technical issue – it’s a strategic imperative,” says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb. “This year’s agenda highlights the need for both innovation and strategic foresight in defending against next-generation cyber threats. The summit has become a vital platform for unpacking these complexities, particularly in the African context.”

Key topics include:

The role of AI in both attack and cyber defence.

The use of machine learning in threat detection.

Why humans remain the weakest link in cyber security.

Africa’s cyber risk landscape.

Zero trust architecture.

Safeguarding space assets – preparing for unseen cyber security challenges.

The challenges of securing supply chains.

The impact of quantum computing and post-quantum encryption.

Keynote highlights include:

Jeff Moss – President, DEF CON Communications

A legendary figure in global cyber security, Moss founded Black Hat and DEF CON, two of the world’s most important security conferences, and will offer a unique perspective on the global state of information security.

Tope Olufon, Senior Analyst, Forrester

A leading voice in the intersection of AI and digital identity, Olufon will delve into AI-powered threat intelligence, fraud management, decentralised identity and modern IAM strategies.

Dr Bianca Lins, Legal Officer and Lead, Space Department, Liechtenstein

Lins brings a unique legal and strategic perspective on the rapidly growing cyber threats to space-based infrastructure and the urgent need for international frameworks to safeguard this often-overlooked digital frontier.

Siobhan Gorman, Partner, Brunswick Group

A specialist in geopolitical risk, Gorman will offer a forecast of cyber threats in 2025, highlighting how geopolitics and AI are converging to create a new generation of risk.

Martin Koyabe, senior manager and technical lead, Global Forum of Cyber Expertise, Africa

Koyabe’s keynote will address cyber security from an African perspective – examining regional threats, capacity and the critical need for policy harmonisation under the AU’s Malabo Convention.

Dmitry Berezin, solutions specialist, Kaspersky

Berezin will provide a vendor perspective on the real capabilities of AI in defence, bridging the human–AI gap and exploring where current limitations lie.

Networking and knowledge and insight sharing

“From technical practitioners to C-suite strategists, there’s something for everyone. The summit continues to grow because the challenges keep growing – and so must the conversations we’re having,” adds Lawlor.

With an exhibition of the latest cyber security solution being staged alongside the conference, the summit is also an opportunity to meet with leading security technology providers and learn about the latest solutions to mitigate cyber security risks in the face of a constantly shifting threat environment.

This year also sees the launch of an ITWeb TV booth, where high-profile speakers and industry leaders will be interviewed – offering exclusive insights for broadcast and media coverage.

Spotlight on talent: #SS25HACK hackathon

Running alongside theITWeb Security Summit 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, #SS25HACK will bring together young local talent – including ICT students, techpreneurs and cyber security enthusiasts – who will collaborate to tackle real-world challenges under the guidance of industry mentors.

Event details:

Security Summit Cape Town

CTICC

Workshops: 27 May 2025

Conference and exhibition: 28 May 2025

Security Summit Johannesburg

Sandton Convention Centre

Conference and exhibition: 3-4 June 2025

Workshops: 5 June 2025

To register or learn more, visit:

Cape Town event: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-cpt-2025/

Johannesburg event: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/