Why ‘book early’ is not always the best corporate travel advice

Adopt a corporate travel strategy.

“Book early to save money” is one of the most well-known pieces of travel advice. This slogan makes sense for holidays, where dates are usually settled months in advance. Corporate travel has a different variable, however: uncertainty.

No, booking corporate travel as early as possible is not always the cheapest or most cost-effective option, because meetings move or projects are delayed. The better question is not “how early can we book?” but “what booking strategy makes sense for this particular journey?”

When early booking creates real value

According to The Travel Group, there are many situations where early corporate travel booking is the sensible choice. If dates are firmly fixed, booking ahead can give access to lower fares and more convenient flight times.

Early booking is important when several employees are travelling together or when a trip coincides with a conference or peak holiday period. Popular routes and well-located accommodation can fill quickly, leaving late bookers with expensive or inconvenient alternatives.

Early booking can also help a business establish clearer budgets. Where the likelihood of change is low and demand is expected to rise, acting early can deliver genuine business travel savings.

The unseen cost of booking too early

Problems come up when “book early” becomes a blanket corporate travel policy, regardless of how predictable the trip actually is.

Consider a client meeting booked three months in advance. The business saves R2 000 by choosing the lowest non-flexible fare, but the client later moves the meeting by a day. If the ticket cannot be amended, the company may have to purchase an entirely new flight at short notice. That original saving has now contributed to a much larger expense.

Adopt a corporate travel strategy.

The same problem is seen when a project deadline moves or an employee needs to extend a stay. A booking also becomes unusable if another member of staff has to travel instead and the ticket cannot be transferred.

This is why ticket price and total travel cost are not the same thing. The cheapest booking is not necessarily the booking that costs the business least.

Flexibility has a measurable value

Flexible business travel means understanding where flexibility is likely to be valuable. Businesses should compare changeable tickets or refundable options and different fare classes rather than looking only at the headline price. Hotel cancellation conditions are also important when several rooms or a longer stay are involved.

The traveller’s needs should also influence the decision. An employee attending a routine internal meeting will have more freedom over flight times than an executive travelling for a negotiation or a specialist needed on site at a precise hour.

Good corporate travel management combines booking technology with informed judgment. Search tools can compare prices and routes quickly, while experienced support can assess whether the apparent saving still makes sense once cancellation terms, connections, productivity and disruption risk are considered.

A smarter corporate booking strategy

So, when should businesses book corporate travel? Before confirming a journey, decision-makers should assess five factors:

Certainty: how firmly fixed are the dates, attendees and destinations? Flexibility: how likely is the meeting, project or itinerary to change? Demand: is the route or destination likely to become busier or more expensive? Traveller requirements: are specific flight times, direct connections or particular accommodation essential? Total cost: what would the business pay if the booking had to be changed, cancelled or replaced?

This framework also helps answer a broader question: how can companies reduce business travel costs? The answer involves matching the fare, timing and conditions to the level of certainty surrounding each trip.

Adopt a corporate travel strategy.

A corporate travel policy might therefore distinguish between fixed events, provisional meetings and urgent operational travel. Each category can have its own approval process and additional considerations.

Book intelligently, not just early

Timing is still an important part of business travel planning, but it's only one part. A strong policy balances price with flexibility, traveller productivity and financial risk.

Experts will tell you that the smartest corporate travel strategy is to know when early booking creates value and when flexibility creates more.