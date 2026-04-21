Why business process architecture is the missing link in digital transformation

Mpho Tladi, Manager, SoluGrowth.

Most digital transformation programmes fail not because of technology, but because organisations don’t fully understand how their business actually works.

Across industries, companies continue to invest heavily in automation, data platforms and digital tools. Yet many struggle to realise meaningful returns. The issue is rarely the technology itself. It’s the absence of a clear understanding of how value flows through the business.

This is where business process architecture becomes critical.

Business process architecture connects strategy to execution. It defines how value is created, clarifies cross-functional dependencies and provides a foundation for prioritising improvement, automation and digital investment.

Without it, transformation efforts often lack direction.

Global research reinforces this challenge. McKinsey & Company reports that while more than 70% of organisations prioritise digital transformation, only around 30%-35% achieve their intended outcomes. PwC similarly highlights that many transformation failures stem from misalignment between strategy, processes and execution.

In practice, this misalignment is easy to recognise.

Organisations invest in systems before establishing a shared understanding of how the business operates end-to-end. Enterprise architecture initiatives often focus on applications, data and integrations – all essential components but sometimes ahead of process clarity.

The result is predictable.

Processes are designed around requirements, not around how work actually flows. Handoffs between teams are poorly understood. Bottlenecks remain hidden. And once systems go live, workarounds begin to emerge.

Employees start working around systems rather than through them.

Paper-based approvals quietly reappear.

Excel trackers become the operational source of truth.

E-mail chains replace structured workflows.

To compensate, organisations introduce additional controls, systems and manual interventions. Complexity increases, while efficiency declines.

According to Gartner, fewer than 20% of organisations have a mature business process architecture capability – a clear indicator that process design remains underdeveloped in many transformation environments.

At the same time, organisations continue to invest in process improvement and automation. Lean, Agile and Six Sigma methodologies remain widely adopted, while Boston Consulting Group notes that digitally mature organisations consistently outperform peers in operational performance and profitability.

However, improvement without structure only goes so far.

Business process architecture provides that structure. It defines the end-to-end landscape. Lean Six Sigma then improves performance within that structure, removing waste, reducing variation and optimising flow.

When this sequence is reversed, problems emerge.

If processes are not fully understood, improvement efforts tend to optimise individual functions rather than the overall value chain. Bottlenecks shift instead of disappearing. Efficiency gains are localised, not systemic.

Automation amplifies this risk.

When applied to fragmented or poorly designed processes, automation increases speed but also complexity and operational risk. Inefficiencies are not eliminated; they are accelerated.

In South Africa, where organisations are balancing legacy systems, cost pressures and rapid digital adoption, this gap is becoming more visible. Technology adoption is moving quickly, but shared business understanding often lags.

Organisations that deliver stronger transformation outcomes take a different approach.

They:

Start with how value is created.

Map processes end-to-end.

Identify constraints and bottlenecks.

Optimise before automating.

In simple terms, they allow the business to lead and technology to enable.

Enterprise architecture, data and automation remain essential, but they deliver the greatest value when anchored in a clear business process architecture.

The path forward is not complex, but it does require discipline:

Business process architecture defines what matters.

Lean Six Sigma ensures it works effectively.

Automation scales what works.

When these elements are aligned, transformation becomes a repeatable capability rather than a once-off initiative.

At SoluGrowth, this approach underpins how the company structures transformation, ensuring that process clarity and operational alignment are established first, so that technology delivers measurable and sustainable value.

The biggest risk in digital transformation is building on a foundation that is not fully understood.

Get the business right and everything else starts to fall into place.