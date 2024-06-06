Why choosing the right scanner improves workflows

Jaco Möller, Business Development Manager: workspace solutions, Canon South Africa.

Not all scanners are created equal, and it's crucial for organisations to select a solution tailored to their unique needs to fully leverage digitised workflows. According to Jaco Möller, Business Development Manager for workspace solutions at Canon South Africa, there's a common misconception that multifunction devices (MFPs) or consumer-grade scanners offer the same benefits as dedicated business-grade scanners. Möller dispels this notion, emphasising the pivotal role of scanners in information management and digital workflows across all sectors.

"While an MFP with scanning capabilities might suffice for sporadic scanning tasks, businesses with high-volume scanning needs or specific document requirements demand dedicated solutions," Möller explains. He underscores the importance of hardware equipped with specialised capturing applications like Canon’s Scan2X intelligent document capture solution and complemented by background systems such as the Canon Therefore secure document management system.

Möller highlights the versatility of advanced Canon scanners in supporting various industries, including healthcare, legal, logistics, contract management and archiving. "It's not just about converting documents into PDFs," he notes. "Our scanners extract metadata and integrate seamlessly with Therefore for compliance, efficiency and financial support. Advanced scanners play a vital role in transforming documents into intelligent assets for enhanced efficiency and risk management."

When selecting a scanner, Möller advises organisations to match their requirements with the scanner's capabilities. For instance, a scanner unable to handle thicker documents wouldn't suit organisations needing to scan IDs or driver’s licences. Similarly, investing in a scanner designed for unlimited scans per day when only a few documents require scanning daily would be impractical.

Assessing scanning capabilities is paramount, Möller emphasises. Factors such as scanning speed, processing efficiency and scan quality should be considered. Canon scanners excel in cleaning, de-speckling and optimising documents, particularly those with dot matrix print, colour backgrounds or faded text.

Moreover, Möller stresses the importance of document review features. Organisations often require immediate access to scanned documents for quality assurance and verification. Canon scanners facilitate real-time document review, enabling users to enhance document quality and ensure compliance, such as verifying signatures on contracts.

"Investing in the right scanner provides organisations with the versatility, reliability and durability essential for optimising business processes," Möller concludes. By addressing compliance and security concerns while streamlining workflows, the right scanner becomes an indispensable asset in achieving organisational efficiency.

For more information, visit: https://www.canon.co.za/business/products/scanners/.