Why cloud transformation is ultimately a relationship strategy

Theo Bierman, Sales Director, TrueMark South Africa.

Vendor relationships are often treated as a procurement issue, negotiated upfront and revisited when contracts come up for renewal. But in complex technology environments, that framing falls apart. Once platforms start evolving faster than agreements can keep pace, the strength of those relationships becomes visible very quickly. Cloud has made this impossible to ignore. It is not a static environment that can be implemented and left alone. It keeps changing, and as it does, it puts sustained pressure on how organisations work with vendors day to day.

“Cloud transformation is not a technology project. It’s a journey, a marathon, a long story,” explains Theo Bierman, Sales Director at TrueMark South Africa. “We’re not in the business of selling technology; we focus on achieving the exact result the customer is aiming for, with tools like AWS supporting that journey.”

Transactional relationships tend to lose direction once the initial push is over. Relational ones create the conditions for steady, long-term progress. And in an environment that never stands still, it shows.

Beyond procurement

This is why Bierman says seeing cloud as a journey rather than a project reframes the role vendors play. If transformation is ongoing, then vendors cannot be brought in to deliver a piece of work and then rotated out. They become part of the operating model. And, according to Bierman, many key cloud challenges emerge when organisations fail to make that shift and continue to treat vendors as interchangeable suppliers.

This is the difference between technology provision and outcome delivery. For TrueMark, Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides the cloud platform, not the end state. “We don’t sell technology,” Bierman says. “We sell a specific outcome that the customer needs to actualise using technology like AWS.” Without that focus, cloud environments can become technically impressive but strategically misaligned.

Cloud also does not lend itself to single-owner thinking. Bierman describes it as an ecosystem, where outcomes depend on multiple parties staying aligned over time rather than handing work off and stepping away. “That end goal can’t be actualised without the customer and without the partner working together,” he says. Each side carries a different responsibility, and those responsibilities do not stop once something is live. Customers look to partners to remain engaged as environments change. “When things aren’t shared and understood upfront, the end result is never what anyone expected,” Bierman adds.

Built for change

One of the reasons transactional relationships struggle in cloud environments is unpredictability. Requirements shift, services change and architectures consistently need to be revisited. Treating vendors like a shop where you pull something off a shelf and walk away could work in static environments, but cloud exposes the limits of that thinking almost immediately. Relational partnerships, on the other hand, are built on shared context and long-term accountability. “We look at our relationships and partnerships with customers (and AWS) through a relational lens, not a transactional lens,” says Bierman. “If I treat my vendors as partners and not suppliers, we can build scalable ways of working together as the complexities of the customer’s IT landscape evolve.”

Then there’s migration, which is often treated as the end of a cloud engagement. For Bierman, this is the point where real value creation begins. This long-term accountability becomes especially critical during the migration phase, which is often mistakenly treated as the end of a cloud engagement.

Once workloads are live, attention has to shift to optimisation, security posture and performance as usage patterns emerge. This is also where vendor relationships are tested most heavily. “We don’t lift and shift,” Bierman says, explaining that cloud value is something that is unlocked gradually, through deliberate architectural choices and sustained engagement. “We modernise, migrate and manage,” he adds. This is why cloud cost management is one of the most important aspects of long-term vendor relationships.

“Cloud is not cheap,” continues Bierman, “but in the long run, it can be cost effective.” Vendors who remain engaged are better positioned to identify cloud inefficiencies, adjust architectures and help organisations make informed trade-offs between cost, performance and security over time.

Ultimately, in modern cloud transformation, vendor relationships are an ongoing discipline, not a box to tick. From continuous review cycles to joint planning sessions, the importance of realigning as business priorities shift should not be underestimated. “Vendor relationships are actually a lot like cloud environments,” says Bierman. “If you leave them unattended, they're just going to drift away. But if you nurture them, they will create value that compounds within the cloud ecosystem.”