Why connection is the new infrastructure in ICT distribution

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies. (Image: DCC Technologies)

When people think of ICT distribution, they often picture warehouses, trucks and spreadsheets. Logistics is important, even critical, but in today’s channel it is not enough. What really sets a distributor apart is the quality of its connections. Not only the digital ones that keep platforms and systems integrated, but also the human ones that turn transactions into trust.

In my view, connection is not a soft skill. It is part of the infrastructure. Without it, you might still move boxes, but you will not move the channel forward.

Breaking silos without breaking focus

In South Africa, distributors walk a fine line. Vendors want focus. They want to know their brand receives dedicated attention. Resellers, on the other hand, need breadth and ease. They want a single point of access to multiple solutions, and they want those solutions to work together.

This creates silos and silos create friction. As I said in a recent piece, silos are “a necessary evil” in our world, but they should never be left unchallenged. The real opportunity is to balance vendor expectations with reseller realities, aggregating the former into a seamless experience for the latter. That is what integrated distribution really looks like.

Loyalty built on comfort, not coercion

The South African channel is under pressure. Growth is modest, competition is fierce and resellers are stretched. In this environment, loyalty cannot be demanded. It has to be earned. One of the clearest ways to build that loyalty is through e-commerce platforms that put resellers in control. Much like online banking changed the way South Africans interact with their finances, an effective distribution platform allows partners to self-manage, transact on their own terms and reclaim valuable hours. The real win is not just lower prices. It is the freedom to spend less time chasing quotes and more time building their own customer relationships.

Real humans, real stories

DCC Technologies has already seen encouraging examples. Some of its resellers have shifted almost entirely to transacting through its platform. One told the company candidly that what they gained was not a discount or a rebate, but time. Time to take their child to a cricket match on a Friday afternoon instead of waiting for a quote to land in their inbox.

That story captures the connected advantage better than any metric. When a partner feels more in control, more confident and more valued, their business grows. And when their business grows, so does ours.

Why connection matters now

The South African ICT channel is facing both headwinds and opportunities. Connectivity demand is rising, but margins are tight. Cloud adoption is accelerating, but infrastructure gaps remain. In this context, relationships are more than a nice-to-have. They are the mechanism through which resilience is built.

DCC Technologies has been deliberately shifting from being a transactional distributor to being recognised as a partner that enables growth through innovation and relationships. That means building systems that empower resellers while maintaining the trust of vendors. It means breaking down silos where they hold the company back and strengthening connections where they carry it forward.

Because when the channel is connected, everyone wins.