Why employee experience is your new business advantage

Sudesh Pillay, executive head of iStore Business.

In a world where hybrid work has become the norm, clunky tech and fractured digital experiences are quietly eroding morale and productivity. Employees now work across multiple devices, locations and systems — yet too often, their experience is defined by frustrating logins, confusing workflows and delayed IT support.

Poor digital experiences don’t just cause friction. They cause employees to check out. And that’s costing your business — quietly, but significantly — every single day.

Employee experience = business strategy

In 2025, employee experience (EX) isn’t just an HR concern. It’s a strategic differentiator. We are consistently reminded on platforms like LinkedIn that progress in the workplace isn’t just about policy — it’s about experience.

In today’s hybrid and talent-scarce economy, EX is a boardroom metric. There’s a clear and proven link between a great employee experience and higher retention, performance and innovation. According to the latest Qualtrics trends report, employees who feel connected to a positive future — for their careers and the world — are more engaged and more likely to stay.

Technology plays a critical role here. This means thinking of these things as more than just tools but, as an entire experience. From onboarding to offboarding, every digital touchpoint shapes how employees feel about their work. If a new hire receives their device late or struggles with basic setup, their trust and productivity take a hit — on day one.

It’s not enough for IT to function. It has to delight. Because when employees feel unsupported by their systems, their capacity to deliver value diminishes — and so does your competitive edge.

Tech that works for people

The best employee experiences don’t just happen — they’re designed. Technology should work for people, not the other way around.

Apple-first ecosystems offer the kind of seamless, intuitive user experience today’s employees expect. When devices, software and systems work in harmony, employees don’t notice the tech — they notice the ease. That’s the power of “invisible IT”.

iStore Business’ managed lifecycle services, for instance, provides employees support at every stage — from device acquisition and proactive support, to security, backup and endpoint detection and response. Our mobile device management solutions ensure secure access, without slowing people down.

The role of a managed services provider goes beyond supplying hardware. We help businesses create digital environments where employees can thrive — with minimal downtime, fewer support tickets, and peace of mind built in. Whether it's through zero-touch deployment, cloud-based infrastructure, or intelligent advisory services, our job is to enable your teams to be productive from the first click.

Because ultimately, when employees feel empowered by their technology, they perform better, stay longer and innovate more.

Make IT personal, not just functional

Workplace expectations are shifting. Today’s employees — particularly Gen Z and Millennials — are no longer willing to accept outdated or clunky systems at work. They expect the same seamless, consumer-grade experience they get from their personal devices.

Onboarding needs to be simple. Devices should feel familiar. Tools must be integrated. That’s not a luxury — it’s the baseline.

To meet these expectations, organisations need to shift from a tech-first to a people-first digital strategy. This means breaking down silos between IT, HR and finance to co-design workplace experiences that drive productivity, culture and belonging.

Because the tools you give your people send a message: about what you value, and how much you’re willing to invest in their success.

The takeaway: It’s time to rethink IT

Employee experience is not an HR issue. It’s your competitive edge.

The future belongs to companies that design for people — not just processes. So, let’s reimagine the role of technology in the workplace: not as a cost to manage, but as an experience to optimise.

Start by asking: does your tech work for your people — or the other way around?

