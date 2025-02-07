Why Engineered Fluids saves millions: The hidden math of ownership

Keeping it cool. (Image: Engineered Fluids)

Cost-efficiency is no longer just a competitive advantage – it’s a necessity for businesses navigating rising energy costs, regulatory pressure and sustainability demands. While upfront costs often dominate decision-making, the real expense lies in what happens after the purchase: energy consumption, maintenance, replacements and operational inefficiencies. Engineered Fluids addresses these hidden costs with products that minimise the total cost of ownership (TCO) across various industries, from data centres to electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

Key context:

Energy savings :

: Electrocool reduces cooling energy use by up to 70% , saving a 15MW data centre approximately $4 million/year . By maintaining optimal server temperatures, Electrocool reduces the power required to cool servers and, in turn, the overall energy bill.

The hidden costs of inverters :

: Inverters in renewable energy systems (eg, solar and wind farms) are responsible for converting DC power to usable AC power. However, inverters themselves draw power just to run – often referred to as "standby losses" or "parasitic load". These inefficiencies can account for 2%-5% of total system energy, which increases operational costs over time.

Heat exacerbates this inefficiency. As inverters operate in higher temperatures, their power consumption rises, compounding energy losses. By using Electrocool to maintain stable temperatures, these parasitic losses can be significantly reduced, improving overall system efficiency and reducing lifetime operational costs.

Longevity and reliability :

: Heat is a major cause of wear and tear on electronic components. For example, EV batteries experience 20%-30% shorter lifespans in extreme heat, leading to costly replacements. Similarly, overheated inverters and servers face higher failure rates.

By keeping equipment cooler, Engineered Fluids’ solutions extend component lifespans – such as inverters, which operate more efficiently and require fewer replacements, thereby reducing long-term capital expenses.

Ampcool , for instance, extends EV battery life by 30% , saving fleets $100 000+ annually by delaying replacement cycles.

Regulatory compliance :

: PFAS-free and environmentally friendly, Engineered Fluids’ products help companies avoid fines tied to the use of harmful chemicals. For example, non-compliance with US EPA or EU regulations could result in fines exceeding $50 000/day .

Sustainability ROI :

: Beyond direct cost savings, implementing sustainable technologies attracts green investment and helps meet ESG (environmental, social, governance) targets, providing both financial and reputational returns.

Engineered Fluids transforms the TCO equation by addressing hidden costs that often go unnoticed, such as energy inefficiencies from inverter heat and component degradation. By reducing heat-related losses, extending the lifespan of critical equipment and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, their solutions empower businesses to thrive sustainably while navigating tighter margins and higher operational demands.