Why enterprise technology leadership can no longer operate in silos

Philasande May, Go-To-Market Strategy Leader at inq. South Africa.

South African companies must be able to modernise legacy systems, control costs, strengthen cyber security, improve collaboration, support hybrid work, prepare for AI, manage data more intelligently and keep core operations resilient in a volatile environment.

None of these priorities sits neatly in its own lane anymore. Connectivity affects cloud performance. Cloud architecture changes the security model. Cyber security influences productivity and customer trust. AI depends on reliable data, governance and infrastructure. Managed services only work when delivery, support, product and commercial teams are aligned around the same customer outcome.

For many organisations, the old model of buying separate services from separate teams is becoming less effective. A business might invest in cloud, but struggle to unlock value because network performance is inconsistent. It might upgrade collaboration tools, but expose new risks if identity and data controls are weak. It might explore AI, but discover that its data estate is fragmented, poorly governed or inaccessible to the teams that need it.

“As enterprise environments become more connected, customers need technology decisions to be joined up,” says Philasande May, Go-To-Market Strategy Leader at inq. South Africa. “The value is no longer in deploying one product well. It is in understanding how that product fits into the wider operating environment and how it supports the business outcome the customer is trying to achieve.”

That is changing what customers should expect from ICT providers. Technical capability remains essential, but it is no longer enough on its own. Enterprises increasingly need providers that can connect commercial understanding, technical architecture, security discipline, operational delivery and ongoing service management.

This is particularly important in South Africa, where practical constraints, such as infrastructure reliability, skills availability, compliance pressure and cost control often shape digital ambition. A technically sound solution can still fail if it is too complex to manage, too expensive to scale or disconnected from the realities of the customer’s environment.

David Herselman, MD of inq. South Africa.

inq. South Africa’s leadership model is being aligned around this more integrated view of enterprise technology. Instead of treating connectivity, cloud, cyber security, collaboration, data, AI and managed services as separate conversations, the business is focused on how these capabilities work together to support resilient, secure and measurable customer outcomes.

Commercially, this means understanding where customers are under pressure and shaping solutions around business problems rather than simply adding more technology. Product teams then need to build portfolios that reflect how customers actually operate across hybrid environments. At the same time, operations and delivery teams ensure those solutions can be implemented, supported and improved over time.

“Customers are becoming more outcomes-driven. They want to know whether the technology will improve uptime, reduce risk, control cost, strengthen security or help teams work more effectively. That requires much closer alignment between the people who design, sell, implement and manage those solutions,” says May.

For example, cyber security can no longer be treated as an isolated control layered on top of infrastructure after the fact. It has to be designed into connectivity, cloud environments, collaboration platforms, endpoints, identities and data flows. The same applies to AI. Organisations cannot responsibly adopt AI without strong foundations in data management, access control, governance, security and infrastructure readiness.

“AI, cloud and security are often discussed as separate priorities. However, they depend on one another,” says David Herselman, MD of inq. South Africa. “Organisations must have strong foundations and make sure every layer of the environment is working towards the same objective.”

For customers, this integrated leadership approach should translate into fewer fragmented decisions, clearer accountability and better long-term value. It should mean that technology investments are assessed not only by what they deliver today, but by whether they improve the organisation’s ability to adapt tomorrow.

That is important because digital transformation has shifted from large, one-off projects to continuous operational improvement. Companies need infrastructure that can scale, security that can adapt, cloud environments that can be optimised, data that can be trusted and managed services that reduce pressure on internal teams.

For inq. South Africa, the opportunity lies in helping customers move from isolated technology investments to more accountable digital outcomes. That requires leadership alignment across strategy, product, operations, delivery, customer engagement and support. It also requires a practical understanding of South African enterprise environments, where resilience, cost control, security and execution discipline matter as much as innovation.

The next phase of enterprise ICT will be shaped by providers who can integrate strategy, infrastructure, security, delivery and measurable customer value into a single coherent operating model. That is where joined-up leadership becomes a customer advantage.