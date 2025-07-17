Why every digital marketer should be using HubSpot Campaign Tool

The HubSpot Campaign Tool is designed with digital marketing efforts in mind.

In the fast-paced world of digital marketing, organisation, collaboration and measurable results are non-negotiables for success. If you’re still managing your campaign elements and reports across spreadsheets, sticky notes and multiple tools, it’s time for an upgrade. That’s where the HubSpot Campaign Tool comes in to save the day! Designed with digital marketing efforts in mind, this tool helps to ensure your campaigns don’t just run smoothly, but perform.

What is the HubSpot Campaign Tool?

This powerful tool is designed to house all your marketing campaign elements in one place. It allows you to create, manage and report on integrated campaigns by tying together all related marketing assets, such as:

Emails

Blog posts

Social media posts

Paid ads

Landing pages

And more…

From strategy to execution and tracking ROI, HubSpot keeps everything centralised so that you have oversight of all your campaign elements at a glance.

Who should use it and why

The HubSpot Campaign Tool isn’t just for large enterprises. It’s designed for teams who value efficiency, accountability and measurable success. Whether you’re a small or large marketing team, this tool is built to streamline your campaign efforts. Here are a few examples of why marketers love using this tool:

Alignment across teams: Sales and marketing teams can finally speak with one voice. Instead of scattered tools and disjointed messaging, everyone works from the same dashboard.

Sales and marketing teams can finally speak with one voice. Instead of scattered tools and disjointed messaging, everyone works from the same dashboard. All-in-one management: Eliminate the need for endless documents, tabs and tools. With all your campaign assets in one place, you and your team can plan, collaborate from a centralised space.

Eliminate the need for endless documents, tabs and tools. With all your campaign assets in one place, you and your team can plan, collaborate from a centralised space. Real-time reporting: No more manually pulling reports or using multiple different reporting tools. Track ROI, engagement, reach, conversions and impact as it happens so that you can optimise your campaign elements where needed, on the fly.

No more manually pulling reports or using multiple different reporting tools. Track ROI, engagement, reach, conversions and impact as it happens so that you can optimise your campaign elements where needed, on the fly. Effortless collaboration: This tool comes with built-in tasks, comments and a shared calendar so that you and your team can stay aligned and on-track without confusion or back and forth.

What can it do?

The HubSpot Campaign Tool is impressively robust, with built-in features that will make you and your team’s day-to-day tasks easier, quicker and more effective. Here’s a breakdown of key capabilities:

Create campaign goals: Set goals, assign owners, define your audience, allocate budget and schedule campaign timelines.

Set goals, assign owners, define your audience, allocate budget and schedule campaign timelines. Track tasks: S tay organised with task lists, assign responsibilities to different team members and monitor progress across your team.

tay organised with task lists, assign responsibilities to different team members and monitor progress across your team. Add and manage assets: From social media posts, to landing pages or emails, add, manage and access all your campaign content and assets in one place.

From social media posts, to landing pages or emails, add, manage and access all your campaign content and assets in one place. Campaign calendar: Use the marketing calendar to visualise and schedule content rollout and delivery dates.

Use the marketing calendar to visualise and schedule content rollout and delivery dates. Collaborate in real-time: Add comments, create team-wide tasks and keep stakeholders in the loop.

Add comments, create team-wide tasks and keep stakeholders in the loop. Real-time reporting: Track and measure the performance of your campaigns using HubSpot CRM-powered data to assess new contacts, sessions generated and overall impact.

Track and measure the performance of your campaigns using HubSpot CRM-powered data to assess new contacts, sessions generated and overall impact. Create tracking URLs: Monitor how traffic arrives on your website with campaign-specific tracking URLs within the campaign dashboard.

Use campaign templates for quick set-up

HubSpot provides 12 built-in templates that are tailored to specific campaign goals, including lead generation, product launch, event promotions and re-engagement campaigns, amongst others - making set up quick, easy and strategic. The various campaign templates come with pre-built tasks, content suggestions and reports to help you hit the ground running.

How to set up a campaign in HubSpot

Setting up a campaign using the campaign tool is simple. Follow these steps to create your next campaign:

1. Navigate to campaigns within your HubSpot account: go to Marketing > Campaigns

2. Click “create campaign”: Select a campaign template or “start from scratch”

3. Configure your campaign:

Give it a clear name, choose a colour for easy identification and assign a campaign owner

Define start and end dates

Set a clear, measurable goal

Specify your target audience

Add notes for additional context

4. Set campaign goals: Track sessions, new contacts and influenced contacts. Goals can be set weekly, monthly or over the full campaign period.

5. Add your assets: from the campaign dashboard associate or create assets such as:

Emails

Landing pages

Social media posts

Paid ads

Blogs

And more…

6. Create tracking URLs: Measure your traffic sources and see how your campaign is performing across channels.

7. Assign tasks and use the calendar: Keep your team accountable and campaigns organised. The built-in task list and calendar ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

Final thoughts

Campaigns are the backbone of modern marketing, but without the right tools, they can quickly spiral into chaos. The HubSpot Campaign tool provides a seamless way to unite your team, centralise your assets, track your progress and prove your impact.

Whether you’re launching a new product, hosting a webinar or nurturing leads, the HubSpot Campaign tool ensures your campaign runs like a well-oiled machine, with clear visibility, real-time collaboration and measurable success.