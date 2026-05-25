Why fault-tolerant infrastructure matters at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Ensuring the integrity of mission-critical applications. (Image source: 123RF)

The ITWeb Security Summit 2026 places a strong emphasis on resilience, recovery readiness, critical infrastructure risks and operational complexity in today’s cyber security environment. Discussions at this year’s event will focus on operational resilience, supply chain exposure, governance, compliance and the challenges facing security and infrastructure teams.

AI Factory platform company Penguin Solutions will attend the summit as a co-exhibitor with Cyberrey, presenting its fault-tolerant computing platforms, Stratus ztC Endurance and Stratus ztC Edge, which help organisations manage these operational challenges.

For operational resilience and recovery readiness, the intelligent, predictive Stratus ztC Endurance fault-tolerant computing platform delivers continuous uptime with 99.99999% availability, ensuring that critical applications remain operational. This prevents application downtime and in-flight data loss, enabling organisations to maintain business continuity. The Stratus ztC Endurance platform supports mission-critical workloads and critical infrastructure protection across banking, telecoms, healthcare and government systems. By maintaining uninterrupted operations, the platform reduces operational and reputational risk for highly regulated industries, addressing the summit’s focus on securing essential services.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Similarly, supply chain and distributed environment vulnerabilities are addressed by the Stratus ztC Edge compact computing platform engineered for remote and edge sites such as factories, retail stores and logistics hubs. With automated monitoring, built-in virtualisation and self-healing capabilities, it ensures uptime in locations that often lack dedicated IT staff. Security features, such as host-based firewalls, restricted USB access, trusted boot sequences and role-based permissions, help protect sensitive data in less controlled environments, aligning with summit discussions about fragile supply chains and distributed network risks.

These platforms also help mitigate the IT and cyber security skills shortage. The inherent “ztC” – Zero Touch Computing – approach delivers simple, protected and automated continuous availability and fault tolerance, reducing the need for highly specialised staff. Lean IT teams can manage distributed or centralised systems efficiently, ensuring high levels of availability while focusing on strategic initiatives rather than day-to-day troubleshooting.

Finally, fault-tolerant infrastructure supports compliance, governance and risk management by providing predictable uptime, operational stability and simplified reporting. Organisations can demonstrate resilience and continuity to regulators, auditors and stakeholders, reinforcing confidence in critical operations.

By deploying fault-tolerant platforms like the Stratus ztC Endurance and Stratus ztC Edge compute platforms, organisations across finance, telecoms, healthcare, government and critical infrastructure can maintain continuous operations, protect sensitive data and ensure the integrity of mission-critical applications.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.