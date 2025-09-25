Why inkjet drives innovation in commercial print

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Print Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Print Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, believes the commercial printing industry is undergoing a profound transformation, with inkjet technology at the forefront of this evolution. Inkjet continues to solidify its role in 2025 as a pivotal driver of innovation, enhancing print quality, operational efficiency and sustainability while creating new opportunities for businesses to excel.

A rapidly expanding market

The global inkjet printing market continues to grow at an impressive rate. Valued at USD 101.23 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach USD 209.43 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. While these figures reflect global trends, Middel notes that South Africa is seeing increasing adoption of inkjet technology as businesses prioritise efficiency and adaptability.

“Businesses are realising that inkjet offers unmatched versatility, from personalised marketing to on-demand packaging,” Middel explains. This shift is driven by advancements in printhead design, ink formulations and cloud-enabled software, which collectively boost quality, speed and customisation.

In South Africa, where cost pressures and operational efficiency drive decision-making, inkjet provides a practical solution. Companies in industries like retail and manufacturing are leveraging its ability to deliver variable data printing, allowing for tailored campaigns, limited-edition packaging and region-specific designs – all with minimal set-up time and cost.

Technological innovations leading the way

The integration of inkjet technology with cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IOT) is revolutionising operations. IOT-enabled printheads are empowering South African businesses with remote monitoring, diagnostics and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and streamlining workflows.

Recent research highlights that businesses prioritise technologies that offer measurable benefits like lower energy consumption, faster turnaround times and the ability to personalise outputs for diverse markets. Middel emphasises how Kyocera’s inkjet solutions address these needs: “Inkjet reduces energy consumption, requires fewer consumables and delivers high-quality, high-volume outputs. This combination is invaluable for companies looking to future-proof their operations.”

Sustainability as a driving force

Sustainability remains a top priority for businesses and consumers alike, and inkjet technology is uniquely positioned to meet these demands. Kyocera’s inkjet solutions align with the company’s broader environmental goals, such as reducing waste through innovative upcycling technologies and leveraging renewable energy in manufacturing processes. For example, Kyocera’s world-first upcycling technology transforms PET film into printer components – supporting a circular economy while reducing reliance on virgin materials.

“Inkjet represents a sustainable choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint, while meeting customer expectations for eco-friendly practices,” says Middel.

Inkjet’s evolving future with new possibilities

Beyond its success in packaging and commercial print, inkjet is extending its impact to adjacent industries, including textiles, architectural materials and even food-grade printing. Emerging technologies like augmented reality-enabled print and smart packaging solutions present further opportunities for innovation. Kyocera is actively exploring these possibilities, ensuring its customers remain at the cutting edge of industry advancements.