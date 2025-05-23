Why intelligent automation is essential in financial services

Banks, insurance companies and fintech firms work under constant pressure to reduce costs, improve service quality and keep up with customer expectations. It is not enough to offer good financial services anymore. To stay profitable, companies must also become technology-driven.

Robotic process automation already proves its value in the financial sector. It supports digital banking and helps automate complete business processes. Over 30% of financial institutions already use RPA. Experts expect that the RPA and hyper automation market will grow by more than 25% each year.

Source: Market Research Future

Modern RPA platforms now include AI features that help automate complex tasks and adjust faster to regulatory changes. They speed up service delivery and reduce mistakes in operations like suspicious transaction monitoring or loan approvals. Automation works best in data-heavy environments and helps teams respond quickly. Still, every case requires a clear plan and analysis of expected returns. The combination of RPA, AI and BPM opens the door to full automation of key workflows.

Financial institutions also rely on intelligent automation (IA) to manage risk and meet compliance requirements. RPA handles rule-based tasks with high accuracy and adapts quickly to new legal frameworks. Companies that use RPA for fraud detection, regulatory checks or internal audits see fewer errors and faster reaction times.

Some companies still treat RPA as a tool to cut costs. And it delivers results. ROI often triples the investment and companies cut expenses by over 30%. But the impact goes beyond that. RPA builds trust and stability by making compliance more transparent and reducing operational risks.

Financial institutions use RPA and AI-powered systems to automate processes like data handling, compliance checks and risk analysis. Projects that combine RPA with AI, data lakes, mining and analytics can deliver significant results. In one case, a smart customer support system solved more than 90% of client requests without human help. In another, a new credit scoring solution increased loan margin by 34%.

Some companies launch neobanks and modernise digital banking platforms with AI. Industry-tested platforms, including technologies developed by Nvidia, support stability and compliance.

Even with high levels of automation, human control still plays a role. Teams approve actions and check random results to ensure safety. At the same time, robot-led workflows already dominate in digital banks. Some insurance and fintech companies reach automation rates above 70%.

Source: Bank of England

As companies connect RPA with AI, their systems become more flexible and powerful, but also more exposed to security risks. AI increases the chance of cyber attacks if companies do not update their systems and controls. To address that, IBA Group designs secure IT set-ups, adds strong access rules, tests systems and applies data management practices that protect against threats.

The future of RPA lies in deeper integration with AI. This path leads to tools that work with unstructured data and support personalised services, smart risk control and faster onboarding. Automation now defines the pace of progress in digital banking. Financial companies that invest in secure, intelligent platforms will be ready to compete in a digital-first market.

